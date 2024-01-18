SEC joins side event of COP 28 in Dubai

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday it marked its maiden participation at a side event of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The side event, titled “Reducing the Climate Finance Gap with Gender-responsive Nature-based Solutions (NBS),” was spearheaded by the UN Development Programme in the Philippines, in collaboration with the Department of Finance and the government of Canada.

The side event sought to address the need for innovative financial policy initiatives with a focus on gender-responsive NBS.

Rachel Esther J. Gumtang-Remalante of the SEC’s Corporate Governance and Finance Department highlighted the agency’s role in driving sustainability reporting since 2019.

She trained the spotlight on the recent public exposure of the Sustainability Reporting (SuRe) Form, aiming to standardize reporting, striving for uniformity, consistency and comparability of data.

The agency is keen on implementing the revised sustainability reporting guidelines and the use of SuRe form for listed firms starting this year, despite calls for the agency to defer its implementation.

The agency said it will release a new memorandum circular on the new guidelines later this year.

“After careful consideration of the valuable feedback received, and in the interest of ensuring and maintaining meaningful compliance by PLCs, please be informed that the Revised Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for PLCs and the SuRe Form is scheduled for release in the year 2024,” the SEC said.

“In keeping with developments on the globally recognized reporting frameworks, the commission is looking at making compliance applicable to data covering the year 2024, with reporting due the following year or on 2025.”

Remalante also cited the importance of data availability and expressed the intent of the SEC to include gender and climate finance investment details in the reporting framework.

The COP 28 side event served as an opportunity to enhance sustainability reporting and awareness in the Philippines.

The SEC’s involvement “reflects a strategic move towards achieving comprehensive and standardized reporting, promoting transparency, and advancing sustainable practices in the country,” it said.