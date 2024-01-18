SEC gives nod to P12.9-B IPO of Citicore Renewable

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. aimed at raising as much as P12.94 billion.

In its January 16 en banc meeting, the SEC approved the registration statement of Citicore covering 10.04 billion common shares.

Citicore will offer to the public up to 2.9 billion common shares, and an additional 435 million shares for overallotment option, at a maximum price of P3.88 apiece.

Based on the latest timeline submitted by Citicore to the SEC, the IPO will run from March 4 to 8. The company targets to list its shares on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange on March 15.

Citicore expects to net more than P10.71 billion from the primary offer for capital expenditures and pipeline development for solar energy power plants and general corporate purposes.

The company engaged UBS AG as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and BDO Capital and Investment Corp. as domestic lead manager and joint bookrunner for the IPO.

Citicore is a pure-play renewable energy platform that directly and through its subsidiaries and joint venture manages a diversified portfolio of renewable energy (RE) generation projects, power project development operations and retail electricity supply in the Philippines.

The company said it is developing some 1,000 megawatts of additional capacity annually in the next five years.

The sponsor company for real estate investment trust, Citicore Energy REIT Corp., said it has over 5 gigawatts of project pipelines in varying stages of development.

Citicore currently operates 10 solar power plants, and one micro-grid solar rooftop systems with total aggregate capacity of 284 MWpdc across the country.

These solar facilities include Citicore Solar Bulacan Inc., CS Bataan Inc., CS Tarlac 1 Inc., CS Tarlac 2 Inc., Clark Solar Farm Inc., CS South Cotabato Inc., CS Ceb Inc., CS Negros Occidental Inc., Arayat-Mexico Solar Farm (a joint venture with ACEN Corp.) and solar rooftop systems in Bataan.

The company also ventured into the development of run-of-river hydro in Ilaguen, Isabela. It has secured wind energy service contracts for at least seven off-shore wind projects.

“In 2021, we completed the construction of solar rooftops, which delivered 6.5MW in solar energy capacity, and commissioned an additional 115.7MW solar energy capacity in 2022.

From 2021 until September 30, 2023, we almost doubled our total installed capacity, having developed, operated and maintained ten operating solar assets with a combined gross installed capacity of 285.1MW1 as of September 30, 2023,” the company said.

The company is the vehicle used by Citicore Power Inc. to pursue renewable energy platform investments in greenfield and brownfield projects, and manage the operation of power generation projects for solar, hydro and wind technologies.

CPI is a direct subsidiary of Citicore Holdings Investment Inc., the parent company of Megawide Construction Corp.