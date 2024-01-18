SEC fines lending firm P2M, warns vs. dollar investment scam

DAVAO CITY—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revoked the certificate of authority (CA) of a lending company and warned the public on a dollar investment scheme.

Besides revoking its license, the SEC also fined P2 million the Wealth and Personal Development Lending, Inc. and its officers for repeated failure to comply with reportorial requirements and alleged involvement in illegal activities.

In a December 6, 2023 order, the SEC Financing and Lending Companies Division (FinLend) said the lending firm failed to submit several reports to comply with Republic Act No. 9474, or the Lending Company Regulation Act (LCRA), its Implementing Rules and Regulations, as well as other SEC guidelines.

The firm was ordered to pay the administrative fine “for its repeated failure to submit reportorial requirements, plus P125,000 for its non-compliance with SEC Memorandum Circular No. 3, Series of 2022 (MC 3).”

Its officers, including Rodolfo B. Mayo, Jr., president and chairman; Romelito B. Mayo, vice president and board member; Ma. Victoria M. Porlucas, treasurer and board member; Jo-Ann G. Domingo, secretary and board member; and Ney S. Atadero, board member, were likewise ordered to pay P50,000 each for failing to ensure that the company was compliant with the law, the SEC said. The firm operates in the National Capital Region.

The LCRA requires lending companies to pay an annual fee no later than 45 days before the anniversary date of their CA. They must also submit a general information sheet (GIS), annual financial statements (AFS), and Special Forms for Financial Statements.

However, FinLend said the firm “belatedly paid its annual fee for the years 2017 and 2018, and has no longer made payments since 2019.” No submissions were likewise made for its GIS since 2021; AFS since 2019; and Special Forms for Financial Statements from 2019 up to present, it added.

FinLend said it found a House of Representatives resolution that indicated “the company’s alleged involvement in a drug buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.”

In addition, Wealth and Personal Development failed to comply with reportorial requirements set under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 18, Series of 2019 (MC 18), and MC 3.

MC 18, or the Prohibition on Unfair Debt Collection Practices of Financing and Lending Companies, requires lending companies to submit a sworn certification stating that the company has complied with the guidelines within 30 days. Wealth and Personal Development Lending failed to submit such statement.

It also failed to submit a business plan and impact evaluation report provided under MC 3, which implemented Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Circular No. 1133 Series of 2021 on the Ceiling/s on Interest Rates and Other Fees charged by lending companies, financing companies, and their online lending platforms.

Meanwhile, the SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) issued an advisory against Titan Capital Markets/Titan Capital Markets Pty Ltd., which operates within SEC-Davao’s area covering Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Cotabato City and Maguindanao Province.

The Davao firm offers investments to the public allegedly through bot trading or staking for a minimum amount of $100 up to $3,000. Investors may earn 21 percent every month for 90 days or 24 percent for 180 days depending on their subscription plan, plus a 15 percent referral bonus and rewards of two percent up to 10 percent.

Four other firms were likewise issued another set of advisories for soliciting investments from the public without the necessary licenses. These are the Kalinga Ventures Group Opc/ Kalinga Ventures Capital/ Kalinga Ventures International/ Kalinga Wealth and Business Development Services. “This entity entices the public by offering various investment subscription plans that allegedly may earn 25 percent to 170 percent of income in nine to 40 days;

The other firms are:

Terrmush Co., which claims to serve as a platform to educate Filipinos about the financial and health benefits associated with mushrooms and as a means to distribute a variety of mushroom-fruiting bags, purportedly allowing its members to simultaneously profit from purchasing the said bags. It allegedly offers different ways to earn with a minimum amount of P300 for a guaranteed 2.5 percent daily income in a 64-day lock-in period;

The Goshop Ph, engaged in a scheme known as “Tasking and Recharging” where the public is offered online jobs in the guise of performing certain tasks for a promise of receiving monetary rewards or commissions but with a requirement of additional funding or “recharging” from the investor-victims before enabling them to withdraw their supposed earnings; and the

One Key Progress Booster (OKPB) Inc. which asks people to invest in its so-called “Powed Apps Marketing Business” by registering for P1,000.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





