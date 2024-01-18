SC junks Ortigas petition to recover sequestered assets

The Supreme Court (SC) has denied the petition filed by property developer Ortigas & Co. Ltd. Partnership (OCLP) seeking to recover two of its properties sequestered by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

In a 70-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Court’s Second Division held that it found no error on the part of the Sandiganbayan when it dismissed OCLP’s Complaint for Annulment/Declaration of Nullity of Documents, Deeds and Titles and Recovery of Possession with Preliminary Injunction.

The complaint was filed by OCLP against PCGG, Asset Privatization Trust (APT), Anchor Estate Corp. (Anchor), and Mid-Pasig Land Development Corp. (Mid-Pasig).

It sought the reconveyance of a 16-hectare land and a 2.4 hectare property covered by Transfer Certificates of Title (TCT) No. 337158 and No. 469702, respectively.

The said lands were both registered in the name of Mid-Pasig, believed to be one of the dummy companies of the Marcoses.

The subject properties were part of the 180 hectares of land traversing Pasig City, San Juan City, Mandaluyong City, Rizal and Quezon City owned by OCLP.

The petitioner claimed that sometime in 1968, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. and then First Lady Imelda Marcos expressed their interest in the property.

Thus, the Marcos spouses summoned OCLP president, lawyer Francisco Ortigas Jr. and asked him to donate the property to them to be used as their residence, as a museum for Marcos memorabilia and for investment. When OCLP’s board of directors rejected the proposal, an allegedly “visibly angered” Marcos threatened to “use his vast powers to harass the company and its officers” if they did not abide by his wishes.

Out of fear, the OCLP said its board acceded to Marcos’ demands.

A Deed of Conditional Sale (DCS) was then executed over the 16-hectare portion in favor of Marcos’s nominee, Maharlika Estate Corp.

Subsequently, a supplementary agreement was appended to the Deed of Sale with respect to the 2.4-hectare strip of land.

In 1971, Maharlika Estate’s rights and obligations in the DCS were transferred to Mid-Pasig Land Development Corp. (Mid-Pasig).

The OLC claimed that Marcos owned and controlled both Maharlika Estate and Mid-Pasig through his dummies.

Following the 1986 revolution which ousted the Marcoses, Maharlika Estate and Mid-Pasig, voluntarily surrendered the titles and possession of properties held for Marcos to the government which included the subject properties.

They were placed under the PCGG’s control, prompting the OCLP to file a letter-complaint before the commission seeking to recover the properties. However, the PCGG dismissed the request and explained that it had no jurisdiction to annul the contracts with Mid-Pasig.

This prompted the OCLP to seek redress before the courts where it claimed that the subject properties were forcibly taken from them through intimidation and undue influence employed by the Marcoses.

On March 13, 2020, the Sandiganbayan First Division dismissed the OCLP’s petition for their failure to prove that the properties were unjustly taken by the Marcoses.

In upholding the Sandiganbayan’s decision, the SC agreed that the evidence and circumstances surrounding the sale of the subject properties do not support the petitioner’s claim of intimidation.

“Ortigas (OCLP) asserts that Atty. Ignacio and the rest of the Board of Directors’ decision should be seen within the context of the Marcos regime. However, this Court has already clarified that while abuses proliferated under martial law, it is not per se a consent-vitiating phenomenon,” the SC said.

“Also worth noting, Atty. Francisco and the rest of the Board of Directors are people with great business acumen. They run and manage a profitable partnership. Unlike an unwitting and powerless layperson, Atty. Francisco and the board members cannot so simply be pressured into giving away two properties.”

The court also did not give weight to OCLP’s assertion that the low selling price of P40.00 per square meter proves the defect in its consent.

The SC, however, agreed with the PCGG and Mid-Pasig that the price was reasonable since OCLP sold parcels of land in the same area for prices ranging from P50.00 to P62.79 per square meter. “Thus, the price cannot be considered grossly inadequate. In any case, the gross inadequacy of price may only be an indication of a voidable contract. It does not per se establish that the party’s consent was vitiated,” the SC said.