Recto: Carbon trading setup vital to PHL economy

ESTABLISHING a carbon trading system in the country is critical to incentivizing industries to reduce their carbon emissions while improving the country’s fiscal space, according to newly designated Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

Recto said on Wednesday the development of a carbon tax and emissions trading system (ETS) in the country is a “crucial” step towards achieving a “low-carbon” economy.

“These efforts will incentivize both industries and individuals to actively reduce their carbon footprints, while allowing the government to mobilize financial resources to boost fiscal space,” Recto was quoted as saying in a news release on Wednesday.

“There is increased momentum in the establishment of carbon pricing systems in the Asia-Pacific region. This presents an opportunity for the Philippines to not only keep the pace, but to lead with determination,” he added.

Recto called for the study of the most suitable carbon pricing instrument in the country as it transitions toward a “greener” future.

The former socioeconomic planning secretary and lawmaker recently chaired the Technical Working Group Meeting for Preparing Carbon Pricing Instruments for the Philippines led by the Department of Finance (DOF).

During the January 16 meeting, Recto noted that carbon pricing instruments are “powerful” fiscal tools that would allow the national government to “incorporate the social and external costs associated with carbon emissions.”

“Identifying the optimal combination of pricing instruments for the country is crucial to ensuring the long-term success of carbon pricing towards achieving net-zero emissions,” he said. Recto emphasized that adopting a carbon-pricing instrument requires going beyond “mere transformations within industrial sectors” but also necessitates the need for “research and development for low-carbon technologies, and incentivizing behavioral change.”

Representatives from the Philippine government present at the meeting were Climate Change Commission (CCC) Secretary Robert E.A. Borje; Commissioner Rachel Herrera; Department of Environment and Natural Resource (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga; Usec. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual; Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella; Department of Transportation (DOTr) Director Felicisimo C. Pangilinan Jr.; and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Director Nieva Natural.

Representatives from the ADB and the UNDP were also at the meeting. The TWG is chaired by the DOF, with the CCC, NEDA, DOE, DENR, DOTr, and DTI serving as members. “[The TWG] offers advice on key considerations and provides context for carbon pricing in the Philippines,” the DOF said.

“The Group also reviews and provides comments on draft deliverables prepared by the WB; identifies requirements and mechanisms for stakeholder communication and engagement; and supports data collection where required,” the DOF added.