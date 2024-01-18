PSC, PDRCI renew partnership

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) renewed its partnership with the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc. (PDRCI) to strengthen the sports agency’s pursuit of fair and efficient sports arbitration in the country.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and PDRCI Acting President Atty. Rogelio Nicandro signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Since 2021, our collaboration with PDRCI has helped the PSC in carrying out our mandate in fostering a culture of fairness and accountability within our national sports associations,” Bachmann said. “By renewing our partnership, we are reinforcing our dedication to providing athletes and stakeholders with a reliable and efficient avenue for dispute resolution.”

The agreement aims to institutionalize and implement a sports Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) policy especially for national sports associations (NSAs) to ensure fast and cost-effective resolution of sports-related disputes using flexible rule-guided procedure.

“We firmly believe this is beneficial to our athletes, the NSAs and all other stakeholders in Philippine sports,” PDRCI Executive Director Atty. Arleo Magtibay Jr. said.

“As we provide a venue where disputes may be settled amicably and expeditiously, our athletes and officials may focus more on their training and competitions and bring glory to the country,” he added.

The PSC previously approved a policy that requires and directs NSAs to submit an Arbitration Provision to the PSC as part of their Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and pursuant to Section 181 of Republic Act No. 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines.

Further collaboration in all activities highlighting the benefits of ADR, including webinars, seminars, lectures and other information dissemination and training activities, were also committed by both agencies.

Present at the signing were PSC commissioner Matthew “Fritz” Gaston and Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad, PDRCI Chairman Atty. Victor Lazatin, Sports Arbitration Committee Chairman Atty. Charlie Ho and Atty. Dondi Gaston.