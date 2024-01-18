PLDT may allot lower capex for this year—exec

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan said telco giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PLDT) is likely to set aside a lower capital expenditure (capex) for this year.

“In terms of fresh capex, most likely, yes, it will be lower this year compared to last year. We are getting a better idea of what is the carryover capex from the issues related to 2022. It is likely to be overall lower than in 2023,” said Pangilinan.

The phone giant has earmarked a capex of P80 to P85 billion last year.

He also said the search for the next PLDT president is still ongoing. “We just started. It is ongoing now; it is a bit new. Too early to say who the candidates could be at this stage. It is a wide search. At this stage, I cannot tell you how many. Hopefully, before the year ends, we can find the right person.”

Former PLDT President Alfredo Panlilio retired last year “due to health reasons,” prompting Pangilinan to lead the phone giant pending a suitable replacement.

“The problem with the industry has always been growth. It is also getting tougher and tougher to realize growth across the board: home; enterprise is a bit better; wireless,” commented Pangilinan when asked for this year’s challenges and how the company will address these.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan has been honored by the Catholic Church with the highest papal award for the laity.

During a Mass at the Manila Cathedral – Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, on behalf of Pope Francis, conferred the Cross Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice upon Pangilinan and eight other recipients.

The award, which translates to “For Church and Pope”, is an honor given by the Pope to the laity for their service to the Catholic Church. First instituted by Pope Leo XIII in 1888, the gold medal features the images of the Apostles Peter and Paul.

“You are sent to look for many opportunities to do good for others and to make more of our brothers and sisters feel God’s care, compassion, healing and love through you,” Cardinal Advincula said during the awarding.

Pangilinan, a long-time supporter and member of the Board of Trustees of Caritas Manila, the leading social service arm of the Archdiocese of Manila which implements various charitable programs nationwide, said he would continue to support other philanthropic organizations on top of the various foundations he leads.

“I think that the work Caritas Manila does, and our foundations, is really to be not too self-interested, and to be mindful of others. After all, what are we here on Earth for except to benefit humanity,” Pangilinan said in a television interview.

Pangilinan also sits as chairman of the One Meralco Foundation, the corporate social development arm of Meralco, which is dedicated to spreading the light to underserved communities across the country.