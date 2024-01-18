Petnet eyes overseas Filipino students

PETNET Inc. announced on January 16 it has expanded its partnership with Washington, DC, United States-headquartered Convera USA LLC. to introduce a new suite of services targeting Filipino university students abroad.

PETNET President and CEO Adrian T. Ocampo said the suite allows users to send tuition payments from the Philippines to more than 900 education institutions outside the country’s borders. Ocampo added the platform, called “Convera GlobalPay for Students,” provide consumers another option for payment via online or interbank transfers.

He notes the platform is the first service in the country that allows students, parents and sponsors to pay partner universities and education providers worldwide in Philippine peso.

“By directly remitting the payment to their chosen place of study, our service eliminates friction in the process caused by intermediaries that deduct conversion fees from your payments by giving you the opportunity to pay in Philippine peso,” Ocampo said.

The platform targets 22,709 Filipino students studying abroad as tallied by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The majority of them are studying in Canada and Australia, according to Ocampo.

Ocampo said they remain bullish on the partnership as the number of Filipino students moving abroad for their studies is expected to increase by 13 percent in the next five years.

“We want to make sure that our institution supports this growth, making Filipinos globally competitive through education. With strong support both from private and government, [we are] proud to enable these young potentials who seek additional educational foundations outside the country,” he said.

According to Convera Global Director of Product Nicola Bennett, adding a peso banking option allows “education providers to accept payments from the Philippines with ease.”

“The Philippines is becoming one of the top source countries of students studying abroad and we recognise that institutions need to cater to the growing demand by providing a seamless payment experience for their students, so they can concentrate on their studies,” Bennett added. “We look forward to this significant and strategic collaboration to serve payers from the Philippines and evolve our offering together.”

PETNET Forex Solutions Executive Vice President Dennis Catubay was quoted in a statement as saying that they recognize “the importance of simplifying payment procedures, especially for our Filipino community.”

“With Convera, we are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal,” Catubay said. He added the firm, which is majority owned by City Savings Bank Inc. and Union Properties Inc., also plans to “strengthen our cross-border payment facility and enable our customers to seamlessly send payments to their suppliers abroad faster and more cost-efficiently.”