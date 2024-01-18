PBBM orders government agencies to ensure relocation for Pasig River informal settlers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered concerned agencies to ensure that the thousands of informal settler families (ISF) who will be affected by the ongoing P18-billion rehabilitation of the Pasig River will be given relocation sites.

In his speech during the launch of the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project in Manila last Wednesday, the chief executive made the assurance after the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) estimated the rehabilitation could affect as much as 10,000 ISFs.

” As the threat of climate change looms, we must save the poor and vulnerable living along its banks from the ravages of frequent and fiercer typhoons by transferring them to better homes, which they deserve.,” Marcos said.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said the government is now validating the total number of ISF, which will be affected by the rehabilitation, to plan for their relocation.

“Right now our validation [covers] 5,000 [ISFs], but it could probably reach 10,000 ISFs,” Acuzar told reporters in an interview.

Currently, he said they have yet to register any displacement with the initial implementation of the PBBM since they started in areas of Pasig Rivers without any ISF.

DHSUD is now coordinating with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to determine the resettlement area for the affected ISFs, which include housing project in Baseco in Manila.

“It has 25 hectares, where almost 60,000 units are being built. In fact, the clearing operation there is ongoing for the project,” Acuzar said.

Marcos said the PBBM, which is being spearheaded by First Lady Louise A. Marcos together with DHSUD and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) aims to rehabilitate the Pasig River from its years of neglect.

Acuzar explained the rehabilitation will be funded from the P18 billion pledges secured by the First Lady from the private sector.

He said the projected, which will cover the 26-kilometer stretch of the river is expected to be completed in three years.

Marcos said the project will not only lead to cleaning of the river, but also the construction of walk ways, bike ways, commercial establishments, and gardens along its banks.

“The transformation we would like to see in Pasig River are not cosmetic in nature. We will not paper over the river’s fundamental problems, nor whitewash its grime while leaving the old and rotten still there,” the President said.

“We do not want a river that is instantly made picturesque by coats of paint. We want a river whose transformation sinks to its very bottom,” he added.

Image credits: Benjamin Locsin Layug





