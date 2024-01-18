Pag-Ibig premium hike to draw P38B

THE Home Development Mutual (Pag-IBIG) Fund expects to earn an additional P38 billion from its scheduled premium hike next month, according to a top official of the government financial institution (GFI).

In a television interview last Thursday, Pag-IBIG Member Services Cluster Deputy CEO Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar disclosed the additional collection from members once the GFI doubles the monthly fund salary contribution of their members from P5,000 to P10,000 by February.

Under the existing set up, the monthly average contribution of the Pag-IBIG members is capped at P100.

“The additional 38 billion [pesos] we will accumulate with the increase will strengthen and double the Pag-IBIG Fund’s capability to extend housing loans to its members,” Aguilar said partly in Filipino.

He said the premium hike will help in the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino program (4P) of the Marcos administration, which aims to build six million housing units by 2028.

Likewise, additional premium will double benefits of Pag-IBIG members including their the maturity benefit in 20 years, which will be increased from P87,000 to P174,000; and their average loans from P22,000 to P44,000.

Several groups representing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) backed the premium hike since they said doing so will improve Pag-IBIG benefits.

A statement issued on January 17 read that Pag-IBIG Fund’s new monthly rates were initially approved by its Board of Trustees in 2019, after obtaining the concurrence of stakeholders to implement a scheduled increase in 2021. During that time, the agency saw the increase necessary as it projected that the amount of loans disbursed will eventually outpace the total collections from both loan payments and members’ savings.

“However, due to the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, the Pag-IBIG Fund Board deferred the increase of the agency’s savings rates. The agency again deferred the implementation of the increase in 2023, following the request of the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) to provide the business community with time to further recover from the continuing financial challenges due to the health crisis.” (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/17/pag-ibig-members-to-gain-more-benefits-under-new-rates-starting-february-2024/)

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





