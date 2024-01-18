Officials consult on MIF among Davos delegates

MEMBERS of the Philippine delegation to the 2024 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) met with leading sovereign fund managers and top government leaders to exchange ideas, best practices and insights on the management, investment policies and sovereign wealth fund strategies.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the meeting aims to attract more foreign investments, foster economic growth and generate employment opportunities for Filipinos through collaborations facilitated by the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

“These high-level engagements with international business leaders and policymakers in this year’s WEF annual meeting are invaluable as they provide us with opportunities to explore avenues for partnerships, collaborations and investment opportunities to unleash the potential of the Maharlika Investment Fund for the benefit of the nation and our people,” said Romualdez, who headed the delegation.

The statement said that Romualdez interacted with Israfil Mamadov, CEO at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Sofaz). As of March 31, 2023, Sofaz reported assets amounting to $53,437.6 million and received the 2007 United Nations Public Service Award for Improving Transparency, Accountability and Responsiveness in Public Service.

According to the statement, the lawmaker also met with Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings Ltd. Founded in 1974, Temasek Holdings operates globally with a net portfolio of US$287 billion as of 2023.

“The exchange of ideas, best practices and insights on management, investment policies and the sovereign wealth fund could prove invaluable in helping realize the vision for the MIF as a catalyst for our nation’s growth and development,” Romualdez was quoted in the statement as saying.

The MIF was introduced by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to the international community during the fund’s soft launch at the WEF annual meeting last year.

Romualdez also held discussions with Eric Nussbaumer, president of the National Council (Parliament) of Switzerland, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring potential areas of enhanced partnership. Energy emerged as a promising sector for collaboration, given Nussbaumer’s extensive experience in the field, the statement read.

Highlighting the Philippines’s commitment to an ambitious energy transition under Marcos, Romualdez emphasized the exploration of renewable energy sources, including geothermal, hydroelectric, solar and wind power, along with the potential integration of nuclear energy.

The lawmaker also met with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, reinforcing diplomatic relations and discussing potential collaborations. President Marcos is scheduled to visit Vietnam at the end of January for a state visit, including the formalization of a rice supply deal.

Romualdez underscored that engagements at the WEF provide a platform to foster cooperation, address global challenges and contribute to policy debates that promote global cooperation.