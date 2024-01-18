Nadine Lustre, Janine Gutierrez reveal their beauty secrets, skincare staples

Since Nadine Lustre moved to Siargao, she has been under the sunny skies, surfing the waves, and recently started diving.

As she soaked under the harmful sun and saltwater, Nadine said it “really damaged” her skin and added: “When I go to the beach, I’m really burnt after.”

Looking at the even brighter side of it, Nadine said, “There are ways to protect yourself” and that is by using skincare products.

Skincare staples

For the actress-singer, applying sunscreen, before going outside and even if she’s inside her house, and then moisturizing after a day on the beach helps her skin recover.

Nadine said she always brings moisturizer anywhere she goes, especially when she travels abroad where the climate is different. She added it makes a big difference to her skin, making it always look fresh.

She also religiously applies sunscreen since even the visible light coming from fluorescent bulbs and blue LED lights can cause skin damage and aging.

Adding to the list of Nadine’s skincare staples are toner and micellar water which removes excess makeup and dirt from her face that weren’t removed even after washing her face.

“It’s nice to sleep knowing that your skin is so clean especially if you’re wearing makeup,” she said.

She also uses soothing cream and undergoes skin treatments if her skin is severely damaged.

Janine Gutierrez, meanwhile, shares her top three skincare essentials: wash gel, eye cream, and same with Nadine, micellar water to double cleanse her face as it removes waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

Beauty secrets

She revealed that it was only during the pandemic that she “learned to love the process of applying skincare.”

“[For me, it’s] therapeutic and that’s what makes me look forward to applying it,” Janine noted.

With this beauty secret, aside from drinking lots of water and doing a workout that she likes, finding a line that works for her skin makes everything easier.

Janine shared that her new favorite skincare products are from Bioten’s Hydro-X-Cell collection which gives her skin moisture for up to 72 hours and hydration.

Her favorite among the line, she said, is the Bioten Hydro-X-Cell Wash Gel that has natural spirulina, cellular water, hyaluronic acid and phytoceramides.

“This is what I have been using as my facial wash for the past few months. It’s nice [because] it removes all my makeup but at the same time, it doesn’t feel like my skin is dry after. It still feels supple and hydrated,” Janine stated.

The actress said that her beauty regimen is just using the right products on her skin. “I think when you’re happy with it, aside from the products working and giving you a glow, there’s also glowing from the inside,” Janine said.

For Nadine’s beauty secret, castor oil, which can be bought at drugstores, saved her damaged eyelashes.

She recalled the time when she got eyelash extensions and when she took those off, her lashes became short. So, she used castor oil, dipped a spoolie into it and brushed it on her lashes.

Nadine, who is also called “President Nadine” because of how she would stand up for herself and clapback on haters, has the current and younger generation looking up to her.

Her advice to them is this: “If you have something that you’re uncomfortable with, that you’re insecure about, learn to love it because your insecurities are something that makes you you—that sets you apart from everyone else.”

She shared that one of the things she is insecure about before was her face, specifically her wide cheeks, which has always been a struggle for her because she’s on the television.

“Eventually, I’ve grown out of my insecurities. I’ve worked on it,” she added.

Regarding other people’s insecurities, she said, “There are things you can do to work on it. It all just depends on how you handle it. At the end of the day, you’re you. Those insecurities are what made you. So it’s okay.”

This year, aside from upcoming work projects, she’s working on her mental health and relationships.

“I guess it really shows when you’re in a good place and the thing is, to achieve that, there’s really a lot of work that needs to be done,” Nadine said.