MAP: Ownership caps, industry limits must top constitutional reforms

WHILE it has yet to release a “position” on Charter change,the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said amendments to the Constitution should revolve around ownership caps and industry limitations to address the issues that hamper the country’s competitiveness.

Asked which fronts of the 1987 Constitution should be amended, MAP President Rene D. Almendras said, “There are many things—ownership caps, limits, industry limitations,” and explained that the country needs to open up because the other countries have done so.

He stressed, though, that while MAP is in favor of amending the Constitution “along the lines of economic reform,” he cannot say yet whether the business group is “fully supportive” of the Senate version as MAP has yet to see what the Senate would propose.

“We have spoken in the past that we are supporting the changes which are economic in nature because we think that that can make a difference as far as attracting foreign investors into the country. But beyond that, I’m sorry we’re not ready to make a statement on that,” Almendras told reporters on the sidelines of MAP’s General Membership Meeting on Thursday.

Foreign chambers including the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) have supported the “removal of foreign equity restrictions” from the Constitution.

On Monday, AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe told the BusinessMirror, “AmCham has and will continue to support

the removal of foreign equity restrictions in its Constitution,” noting

that the Philippines is “one of very few countries that have placed

investment restrictions in its Constitution.”

Removing the restrictions from the Constitution, he noted, will send the “right signal” to investors and provide the government flexibility to adjust policies as needed and to take advantage of economic opportunities.

Article 12, Section 10 of the 1987 Constitution of the Philippines states: “The Congress shall, upon recommendation of the economic and planning agency, when the national interest dictates, reserve to citizens of the Philippines or to corporations or associations at least sixty per centum of whose capital is owned by such citizens, or such higher percentage as Congress may prescribe, certain areas of investments.”

Under this section, the Constitution emphasized that “the State shall give preference to qualified Filipinos.”

Weighing the barriers that ownership and “ease of doing business” provides to investors, the MAP head explained that “It depends on the industry. There are industries that don’t need ownership but really need ease of doing [business] a lot more. I think for the local businessmen—which we also in the MAP are now focusing on — ease of doing business is very important. Because they can own property, they can own everything.”

In his speech at the regular meeting, Almendras said as one of MAP’s top concerns for 2024, “We will push for vital policy reforms, through executive or legislative action, that will eliminate corruption, improve the ease of doing business, ensure food security through agricultural productivity, and sustain an enabling business environment for local and foreign investors.”

He said this as MAP aspires “to attract greater and more diverse job-creating investments for more Filipinos to be gainfully employed.”