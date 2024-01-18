MakatiMed’s exec receives THOMAS Award for Leadership in Public Health

Dr. Saturnino P. Javier, Medical Director and Co-Interim President and CEO of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), was honored with the THOMAS (Thomasian Outstanding Medical Alumni) Award for Leadership in Public Health and Health-Related Issues. The awarding ceremony took place on January 6, 2024, during the University of Santo Tomas Medical Alumni Association (USTMAA) 84th Grand Alumni Homecoming program.

The THOMAS Awards recognize exceptional achievements and contributions of UST alumni in medicine and healthcare. Dr. Javier’s acknowledgment reflects his outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing public health.

As the Medical Director and Interim Co-President & CEO of Makati Medical Center, Dr. Javier has played a pivotal role in elevating the standards of healthcare delivery and administration. His efforts in spearheading various initiatives such as providing innovative clinical services and packages, robust clinical research programs, international collaborations, and new training programs aimed at impacting patients served by MakatiMed, further improving their overall well-being.

The THOMAS Award for Leadership in Public Health and Health-Related Issues stands as a testament to Dr. Saturnino P. Javier’s exemplary contributions to the medical field. His dedication to advancing healthcare and addressing societal health challenges makes him a beacon of inspiration for future generations of medical professionals.