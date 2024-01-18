LBP continues to waive fees for fund transfers of P1,000

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced last Wednesday that it continues to waive fees for fund transfers to other banks via InstaPay and PESONet for transactions worth P1,000 and below.

“LandBank customers can enjoy free online fund transfers for the first three transactions facilitated in a day through the LandBank Mobile Banking App (MBA), and the bank’s online retail banking channel,” read the statement the state-run lender issued on January 17.

For interbank fund transfers amounting to more than P1,000, a lowered fixed transaction fee of P15 from the previous rate of P25 will be applied. Meanwhile, fund transfers between LandBank and Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) accounts, regardless of the amount, remain free-of-charge.

“We are extending our waiving of fees for small-value online fund transfers to encourage more clients to embrace cashless transactions, in support of the National Government’s thrust of building a cash-lite economy,” LandBbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was quoted in the statement as saying. “Beyond the convenience of free fund transfers, customers can also use Landbank’s digital platforms for bills payment, cardless withdrawal, and opening of additional deposit account.”