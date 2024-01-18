JG Summit eyes more RE projects

Merbau Corp., the renewable energy (RE) arm of JG Summit Holdings Inc., has set its sights on undertaking more renewable energy (RE) projects with other Gokongwei-led firms following the completion of its 13.811 MWp (megawatt peak) solar energy project in Batangas.

Merbau President Patrick Henry C. Go said the company is currently looking into a portfolio of projects in partnership with Robinsons Land Corp., Universal Robina Corp. (URC), Cebu Pacific, as well as other companies within the Gokongwei Group.

“We also plan to expand our RE portfolio to be able to deliver power to eligible end-users outside of the group in our commitment to solidify our dedication to sustainable and innovative energy solutions,” said Go.

Merbau’s 13.811 MWp solar energy project will provide a significant portion of the energy requirements of the fully integrated petrochemical complex of JG Summit which houses JG Summit Olefins Corp. (JGSOC) manufacturing plants and the packaging division of URC.

The project aims to reduce power consumption sourced from both the in-house produced and from the national grid. This will also result in the significant reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the use of RE sources.

It is foreseen to generate an estimated energy savings of 17.8 gigawatt hour per year and a projected GHG emissions reduction of 17K tons annually from both JGSOC and URC warehouses and building offices within the petrochemical complex.

“This milestone marks a significant step in our journey as we aim to become a leading renewable energy company in the country,” said Go.

Merbau has tapped Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP) as its engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

“The project reinforces UGEP’s commitment as a leading player in the country’s energy transition goals and demonstrates our dedication to driving sustainable solutions and contributing to a greener future,” said UGEP President Ruth Yu-Owen.

Construction of the 13.811-MW solar project, which covered the rooftops of 9 buildings, commenced in August 2022. The project was rolled out in two phases: Phase 1, with a capacity of 5.8 MW was completed in December 2022; and Phase 2, with a capacity of 8 MW, was completed in April 2023.