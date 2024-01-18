Investor demand prods early bond offer ending

STRONG demand from retail and institutional investors has prompted BDO Unibank Inc. to close the offer period for its second Asean Sustainability Bond issue ahead of schedule.

In a statement on Wednesday, BDO said they closed the offer period a week before the original schedule of January 22, 2024.

The peso-denominated Fixed-Rate Sustainability Bonds have a minimum aggregate issue size of P5 billion. The first peso-denominated Sustainability Bond was worth P52.7 Billion issued in January 2022.

“The offer was backed by strong demand from both retail and institutional investors, hence the decision to close the offer period a week earlier than the original schedule of January 22, 2024,” BDO said.

BDO said the net proceeds of the issuance are intended to diversify the Bank’s funding sources, and finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

The Peso-denominated Sustainability bonds bear a coupon rate of 6.025 percent and are due in 1.5 years.

Standard Chartered Bank was the issue’s Sole Arranger, while BDO Unibank, Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank were the Selling Agents and BDO Capital & Investment Corp. was the Financial Advisor.