Global analysts see earlier BSP rate cut

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to cut its rates earlier than expected due to the slowdown in inflation, according to two international financial institutions.

In economic briefs released on Wednesday, ANZ Research said the BSP could cut rates by the last quarter of the year; while HSBC said the rate cuts could start in the second half of 2024.

ANZ Research said its latest projection arose from its revision of its initial forecast of the first quarter of 2025 to take into consideration the latest inflation print.

“With a cautious approach, the progress on inflation should allow the BSP to initiate rate cuts earlier than we had anticipated. Therefore, we now expect the BSP to kickstart rate cutting in Q4 2024 [versus our earlier expectation of Q1 2025],” ANZ Research said.

“We are pencilling in 50 basis point cut [bps] in 2024 and another 100 bps in 2025. Our new terminal rate forecast of 6 percent by year-end 2024 [that is, real rate at 2.5 percent] will also manage external imbalances,” it added.

The revision, ANZ Research explained, also takes into consideration the upside risks to inflation in the country. The slowdown in food prices have so far been the reason for the cooling down of inflation.

However, the think tank noted, rice still posted a 20-percent price increase in December. It also said that while inflation expectations have “de-anchored,” these are still rising.

Moreover, upside risks to food inflation that could stem from the impact of the ongoing El Niño could still send commodity prices rising in the Philippines.

“For a policy pivot, the BSP will need consistent evidence of headline inflation remaining within the band and gradually converging towards the midpoint,” ANZ Research said.

Economy still resilient—HSBC

MEANWHILE, in a separate economic brief, HSBC Southeast Asia and India, Global Private Banking and Wealth Chief Investment Officer James Cheo said the Philippine economy remains resilient in 2024.

Cheo said, however, BSP will stay vigilant in the first semester of the year and only start cutting rates in the second half of 2024.

“Inflation remains a challenge and there could be an upside risk from higher-than-expected food prices; we think that BSP will stay vigilant and keep policy rates on hold for 1H and perhaps contemplate rate cuts in 2H. We forecast the Philippine Peso to stay stable at 55.2 against the US dollar by the end of 2024,” Cheo said.

Cheo said the strength and resilience of Philippines economy in 2024 will be driven by consumption spending.

This strength stems from the country having one of the “most favorable demographics in the region.”

“The Philippines has one of the most favourable demographics in the region and is expected to enjoy the structural tailwinds of its demographic dividends in the years ahead. We expect Philippines’ economy to grow by 5.3-percent GDP growth in 2024,” Cheo said.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) additional policy rate hikes last year will continue to haunt the economy this year, according to the government’s think tank.

In a discussion paper, PIDS researchers led by Senior Research Fellow Margarita Debuque-Gonzales said the additional hikes could impact the performance of the economy for a period of four quarters to as long as seven quarters.

If the impact would last up to seven quarters, this means the additional rate hikes—the last being the 25 basis point (bps) increase in the Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate in the off-cycle meeting in October 2023—could extend the impact to 2025.

PIDS said the Philippine economy is expected to post a growth of 5.5 to 6 percent while inflation is expected to fall within the Central Bank’s target range of 3 percent this year.

Consumption is expected to support the Philippine economy amid the weakness in the global economy. It may be noted that the consumption accounts for 70 percent of the country’s GDP.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





