Geely sees methanol as the cure

THE clock is ticking fast.

On February 1, all jeepneys that are not “consolidated” are deemed “colorum” aka disenfranchised. To be considered “consolidated,” as per the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatoy Board), every jeepney must be registered to a cooperative by January 31. Otherwise, the unregistered jeepney will be apprehended when seen plying its route beginning February 1. Chaos in the air?

I suggest that our government officials hold more studies and dialogues with jeepney groups to find a win-win solution for this colossal conundrum. Otherwise, we may have an impending transport crisis of gargantuan proportions that we might all regret in the end.

Geely goes big

KATH Maramba sends me Geely’s thorough discourse on methanol for a carbon neutral future. Here:

“In 2020, more than 50 countries around the world signed an agreement to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“In the automotive world, the current consensus is that battery electric vehicles are the best choice, offering zero tailpipe emissions and around one-third the carbon footprint over their lifespan than conventional ICE vehicles.

“So, what are the options?

Methanol

“THE idea of ‘green fuels’ is gaining some traction, and one such fuel is methanol, which Geely Group has been investing in heavily since 2005.

“Geely’s work with the production of ‘green methanol’ takes us back to 2015 when they invested in a little-known Icelandic company called Carbon Recycling International (CRI). Based just outside of Reykjavik, CRI had been looking at ways to make productive use of the naturally produced carbon dioxide created by the island’s volcanic activity.

“The success of this program impressed Geely enough to bring the technology back to China where they constructed the country’s first carbon dioxide-to-methanol recycling plant in Anyang.

“However, rather than using volcanic activity to generate carbon dioxide, Geely instead looked to tackle the more prominent issue of carbon emissions from heavy industry, with a view to preventing them from entering the atmosphere at the source.

Impressive

“WITH carbon capture technology, Geely can take that waste carbon dioxide from heavy industry before it enters the atmosphere and repurpose it as a different, cleaner burning fuel: methanol.

“The results are impressive. While efforts by automakers across the world to reduce the carbon footprints of their cars have reduced CO2 emissions for passenger cars, the average amount across Europe per car was still 116.3 grams per kilometer from well to wheel in 2022. By contrast, the previous generation non-hybrid Geely Emgrand M100, Geely’s methanol-powered passenger car, emits just 46 grams per kilometer of CO2 kilometer from well to wheel.

“The group employs more than 50,000 people, operates 12 plants, five global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts four global design studios in Shanghai, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry respectively with over 1000 members of staff in total. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

Emgrand

“IN 2022, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 1.68 million units, with new energy vehicle sales increasing 48.3 percent, and exports growing 38 percent.

“Geely’s efforts with the methanol-powered Emgrand continue to evolve and the latest version, built in the brand’s Guiyang factory, has just begun service in the fleet.

“The new model introduces hybrid technology for the first time, with the Emgrand M100 Hybrid capable of running on pure electric energy at low speeds and using both electric and methanol power when needed for a combined 264hp. What’s more, the Emgrand runs on 100 percent methanol rather than a blend of methanol and petrol as seen in some cases.

“So while methanol as a fuel is not the singular answer to the planet’s energy challenges, it undoubtedly has a promising part to play. The proven flexibility, measurable success, and genuine real-world use cases demonstrated by Geely’s investments in Guiyang and beyond are just a snapshot of the potential of this renewable fuel and there’s much more still to come.”

PEE STOP Brennan Ramos says the latest BMW lineup will be unveiled on Friday, January 19, at the Karrera Showroom at 10 a.m. in Corporate Woods Ave. Alabang, Muntinlupa City…The much-awaited Lexus Cup tees off on January 22 at its traditional home, Sta. Elena. One of its celebrated guests is Danny Isla, the founding Lexus president, who left his new home that is New Zealand in time for the event. Cheers!