GAC MOTOR Philippines inaugurates Alabang dealership

GAC MOTOR Philippines not only ended 2023 by previewing the M8 and M6 Pro but also celebrated a momentous milestone on its dealership expansion front by inaugurating GAC MOTOR Alabang. Also, the official distributor of GAC vehicles in the country successfully expanded its dealership network by opening 20 dealer outlets in strategic locations nationwide.

The newly-inaugurated GAC MOTOR Alabang dealership in Alabang (GAC MOTOR Philippines)

Operated by AUTO iCON, the newly-opened dealership is situated at the car dealership hub along Alabang-Zapote in Filinvest, Alabang. GAC MOTOR Alabang is the first showroom in the Philippines that complies with GAC’s global showroom standards, ensuring a consistent and visually appealing experience for all its customers. The showroom can display up to four vehicles, providing customers with a comprehensive showcase of the brand’s exceptional lineup. The dealership is also a fully outfitted 3S facility and may provide full operational support for sales, service and spare parts for all GAC Motor vehicles.

Moreover, GAC MOTOR Alabang offers a service area featuring six car bays equipped with diagnostic systems for after-sales services. Additionally, the facility houses a well-stocked warehouse with genuine parts and tools, ensuring swift and efficient service for all GAC MOTOR vehicle owners. In addition, all vehicles sold by the dealer are covered by a 5-year warranty, 24-hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) on the first 5,000 kilometers, and other value-adding, pro-customer programs.

“We have a solid trust in AUTO iCON, and we believe that with our partnership and support for each other, they shall continue to contribute greatly to the stellar growth of the GAC MOTOR brand in the country,” said Astara Philippines Managing Director Raoul Picello.

The inauguration event occurred in the presence of executives from GAC International (China), its local distributor Astara Philippines and dealer partner AUTO iCON. Also attended were esteemed bank partners of GAC MOTOR Philippines and other VIP guests. They were also treated to an exclusive preview of two highly anticipated MPV models, the M8 and M6 Pro, which are set to debut in early 2024. These new Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) are the first instalment of six vehicles the company plans to launch in the coming year.

Meanwhile, dealer principal AUTO iCON is an established leading premium auto group south of Metro Manila, offering nine distinct automotive brands. The company is guided by its apparent mission to provide freedom of movement for all through distinctive, appealing, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions. After merging with Autospectrum Corp. (established in October 2003), Automotive Icon Inc. cemented its ground as the new multi-brand car dealer last September 2022 and formed “AUTO iCON.” As the new Auto group in the Philippine market dealing with nine car brands, the company’s strength lies in the breadth of its iconic brand portfolio.

“We at Astara Philippines wholeheartedly congratulate and extend our appreciation to AUTO iCON on the opening of GAC MOTOR Alabang. We are driven by our mutual commitment to deliver exceptional vehicles and outstanding customer service to all. The comprehensive facility of our new dealership in Alabang serves as a key stepping stone in our drive to deliver the GAC MOTOR brand promise of excellence to the Filipinos, giving them a fully-equipped facility in the southern part of Metro Manila,” said GAC MOTOR Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt.