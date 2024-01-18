Filling in the gaps in viral hepatitis care with the ‘StITCH’ Project

NOT many people are aware that the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C virus (HCV) are global health concerns that can result in liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Around the world, HBV accounts for about 44 percent of all HCC or liver cancer cases, while HCV is at about 21 percent.

In an online health forum organized by the Committee on Media Communications of the Philippine College of Physicians titled “The StITCH Project: Piloting the Model of Care for Viral Hepatitis,” Dr. Janus Ong, Associate Professor at the UP College of Medicine and Project Leader of the Strengthening Integrated Treatment and Care for Hepatitis (StITCH) initiative in the Philippines, said that there is a high burden of hepatitis in the country.

He said that based on modeling studies, about one in every 10 Filipinos nationwide, or around 10 million Filipinos have HBV while 439,000 contracted HCV. In 2020, he added, at least one in 20 liver-related deaths were due to viral hepatitis.

Grim scenario for hepatitis

DR. Ong pointed out that if current global efforts related to hepatitis were to continue, viral hepatitis is expected to kill more people by 2040 compared to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Tuberculosis and Malaria combined.

To address this, Dr. Ong said the World Health Organization (WHO) formulated two global health strategies. One was released in 2016 which he said had ambitious goals, among which is to reduce HBV and HCV infection by around 90 percent, and reduce deaths due to liver cirrhosis and cancer by 65 percent by the year 2030.

Under the same timeline, Dr. Ong added that other objectives of the strategy were to have at least 90 percent of people infected with HBV and HCV be diagnosed and 80 percent of those eligible may receive treatment for HBV and be cured of HCV.

The latest WHO strategy was released last year and came up with consolidated guidelines that included HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), and emphasized a people-centric primary health care approach to the management of viral hepatitis.

“Admittedly, with the number of people estimated to be infected with HBV and HCV, it won’t be possible to eliminate the infections unless everybody is involved,” Dr. Ong pointed out.

He admitted, however, that health system challenges still remain and this prevents medical professionals from providing the “right care at the right time, and at the right place.” When they conducted interviews related to patient journey mapping, Dr. Ong said the patient felt that his world became smaller after being diagnosed with HBV, plus the fact that he felt the stigma and discrimination, and difficulty in accessing healthcare services.

“Even healthcare workers rued that they were unable to provide services to hepatitis patients due to lack of support in terms of making them adept in managing viral hepatitis, or there were problems in commodities in terms of testing and treatment. This, despite the fact that hepatitis is highly preventable and treatable,” he said.

As a recommendation, Dr. Ong said that to be able to improve hepatitis diagnosis, care and treatment, there is a need to improve access, utilization and quality, improve participation, health literacy and care seeking behavior, and improved determinants of health. “Therefore, there is a need to invest in the primary health care system through political commitment, policy framework, funding and resources, and community healthcare worker engagement.”

The StITCH Project

The Strengthening Integrated Treatment and Care for Hepatitis (StITCH) project is an initiative UP Manila is working on together with various stakeholders such as the Harvard Medical School, Department of Health (DOH), Central Luzon Center for Health Development of the DOH, the provincial government of Tarlac, and other organizations like the Hepatology Society of the Philippines. He said they will be piloting their model of care in Tarlac, with a simultaneous implementation in Thai Binh province in Vietnam.

Dr. Ong said StITCH is a six-phase, four-year project and so far, they have already completed one-and-a-half years and will be entering the implementation phase this year. They have started engaging with national, regional, and local authorities and stakeholders, from the DOH Central Office and the DOH Central Luzon Regional Office, Tarlac provincial government, and going to the sites where StITCH will be piloted such as in Moncada, Concepcion, and Tarlac City in Tarlac.

Based on their baseline assessments, Dr. Ong revealed that awareness of hepatitis is low and stigma is prominent and multi-faceted, while screening should continue to be developed and integrated with counseling, care and treatment.

He also noted that patients, once diagnosed, are receptive to care but are wary of issues like availability, affordability, and access that impact continued care. “But among these, family plays a big role in co-constructing the journey by providing logistical, financial and emotional support and advice.”