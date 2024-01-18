Experts: Chacha won’t bring in needed investments in PHL

CHARTER change will not solve the country’s problems in terms of attracting the investments it needs to boost economic growth, according to a local economist and Ibon Foundation Inc.

In a recent interview with BusinessMirror, Ateneo de Manila University Economics Department Chairperson Alvin P. Ang said Charter change is no longer necessary.

He said, however, he was initially in favor of Charter change for the country. But this was merely to send a message to investors that the country was serious about reforms.

“Noon talaga tingin ko importante yun. Kasi [Before, I really deemed it important, precisely] to send a message. ‘Yun lang yun eh [That was just it]. To send a message that we are serious. [But] in reality, in itself, it will not bring foreign investments,” Ang said.

Ang, however, said what is

crucial is the full implementation of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Law to improve the ease of doing business nationwide.

“[What we really need is] full implementation [of] ARTA. That’s it. If you can do that. Because for example, in Vietnam, in Thailand, our neighbors they also don’t offer full ownership of land, right? But how come they get the foreign investors? So, the difference is the governance,” Ang explained, partly in Filipino.



‘Stranded’ development

Meanwhile, Ibon said Charter change will only continue the country’s decades-old “stranded” development that “left millions of Filipinos struggling amid a jobs crisis.”

If the aim of amending the charter, Ibon said, is to attract more foreign investment, these investments have not helped develop the Philippines and only gave it “fleeting short-term gains.”

Ibon said based on data it obtained, the annual foreign investment inflows have increased significantly since the early 1980s.

Foreign investments amounted to $10.6 billion in 2021-2022, or 2.7 percent of GDP from $187 million or 0.5 percent of GDP in 1980-1984; and $8.56 billion or 2.5 percent of GDP in 2015-2019.

Ibon said total approved investments have gone into foreign-dominated manufacturing or 52 percent of approved manufacturing investment in 2011-2022 rather than domestic agriculture and Filipino industries.

However, Ibon said the manufacturing sector posted its smallest GDP share in 75 years at 17.6 percent for the first three quarters of 2023. This is the lowest since the 16.3 percent in 1949.

“There has also been a conspicuously large decline in the sector’s employment to its lowest in 20 years. Meanwhile, the GDP share of agriculture is at its lowest in history at 8.4 percent,” Ibon said.

Ibon added that the Philippines’ net FDI of $6.5 billion in the first 10 months of 2023 was down by 18 percent from the same period the year before. The research group said this is barely half the recent peak of $12 billion in 2021.

Further, Ibon said the context of pushing for Charter change is outdated given the rise of protectionism and investment regulation.

Global growth is expected to slow for a third consecutive year to 2.4 percent in 2024, with global growth in 2020-24 marking the slowest half-decade of growth in 30 years.

Ibon added that international trade is also losing its steam as a growth driver with global trade growth weakening to 0.6 percent in 2023. Global investment growth is likewise expected to remain tepid.

“Amid this global economic downturn, many countries have already reevaluated and backtracked on investment liberalization. According to the United Nations Council for Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Investment Policy Hub, over 60 governments have terminated 405 international investment agreements (IIAs), as of March 2023,” Ibon said.