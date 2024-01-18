Exec: Megawide plans IPO for property developer unit

Real estate firm PH1 World Developers Inc., a unit of Megawide Construction Corp., may be ready to go public by 2026, the company’s chairman said.

Edgar B. Saavedra, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, said by next year or by 2026, PH1 will be a much bigger company than its sister firm.

In terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, PH1 could grow to as much as P3 billion in two years and P4 billion to P5 billion by 2026, Saavedra said.

Megawide’s EBITDA, in comparison, is just between P2 billion to P3 billion, Saavedra said.

“Our business model today is normally we do JV [joint venture] with landowners so it won’t be too heavy on capital. But when we do our IPO [initial public offering], it will change because fundraising is easier.”

Right now, PH 1 has around five projects, all within Metro Manila or nearby provinces. The company will launch a project in Trece Martires in Cavite this weekend.

Saavedra said they target to launch two vertical, high-rise or medium rise projects every year.

“When we launch, our medium-rise construction are big, a minimum of five to 10 towers,” he said.

“By 2026, we already have eight to 10 (projects) and your order book is at already 10 years. The inventory, meanwhile, we’re looking at P200 billion in 10 years. (We) have P200 billion (worth of projects) to sell in the next 10 years.”

Megawide acquired PH1 from its parent Citicore Holdings Investments Inc. for P5.2 billion.

Saavedra said the acquisition of PH1 will position Megawide in the affordable housing market, while enhancing the company’s operation results.

“In comparison to the construction business, if you do a development, you get a higher top line, and higher percentage in bottom line,” he said.

Saavedra also noted the resilience of the housing sector even during the pandemic.

“The residential (market) remains to be more resilient, even during pandemics, especially if you look at the affordable segment market.”

PH1’s income last year grew by more than eight times to P66.77 million from the previous year’s P7.9 million.

Revenues, which mostly come from real estate sales, was at P599.77 million, up by almost double from the previous year’s P311.42 million.

The company is involved in selling residential condominium units under its The Hive project located at San Isidro Street, Ortigas Avenue Extension in Taytay, Rizal which consists of Towers A, B, C and D. Construction of Towers A, B and C are completed as of December 31, 2022, while the construction of Tower D is 98 percent completed as of end-2022.