DTI OKs first wave of price changes for SKUs of goods

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has approved the first batch of price adjustments which include nine stock keeping units (SKUs) of coffee and salt.

“Price adjustments have been approved for 3 of 13 stock-keeping units [SKUs] of coffee and 6 of 19 SKUs of salt,” the Trade department said in a statement on Wednesday.

For coffee, it noted that 3 SKUs with price adjustments are “characterized” by weight reduction, accompanied by either a decrease in price or no change in price.

One additional SKU, meanwhile, is currently “under ongoing assessment” while the prices of the remaining 9 SKUs of coffee have not increased, with no notifications for price adjustments filed.

For salt, DTI said the average price increase of the 6 SKUs is 8 percent. In a televised interview on Wednesday, DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles explained that the agency is phasing the approval of price increase requests “to manage the concerns of consumers.”

“For instance, only nine items out of 217 have been approved. So we will phase that, and in our phasing, we will also study how much more they want to adjust so that we can also protect our consumers,” the head of DTI’s consumer protection arm noted.

At a recent briefing, Nograles told reporters that of the 217 items in the SRP bulletin, 29 percent or 63 items currently have pending price adjustments.

Meanwhile, prices of the remaining 71 percent or 154 items in the list would likely stay. With the recent approval of the first batch of price adjustments which are the nine SKUs out of the 63 items, Nograles said the remaining 54 notices of price adjustments include milk, instant noodles and canned products.

On these 54 pending price adjustments, Nograles explained in a televised interview on Wednesday that the DTI considers several factors in greenlighting price adjustment requests, which include the price of packaging and raw materials of the products. She also noted that the agency will weigh if the requested price adjustment is aligned with their reason for the price adjustment request. “What we’re saying is that if, for example, for the canned sardines, the price of tamban, or the packaging materials, the tin can, if that’s a factor, we will consider whether the price adjustment they seek is appropriate to the reason they are citing,” he noted.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said “We are actively discussing with manufacturers regarding the pending price adjustment notifications for the 54 SKUs. Note that 154 or 71 percent of the 217 SKUs listed in the SRP Bulletin are not notified of price adjustments, and their prices will remain unchanged.”

With prices of majority of the items in the SRP Bulletin unlikely to move, the Trade chief said the consumers “have the power of choice.” DTI said the final SRP Bulletin is set to be released this March 2024. The last time the DTI issued an updated SRP bulletin for basic necessities and prime commodities was in February 2023.