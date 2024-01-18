Discover profit plunges

Discover Financial Services posted a 62-percent drop in fourth-quarter profit as the company continued to grapple with the fallout from compliance and risk-management lapses that led to the resignation of its chief executive officer last year.

Net income for the three months ended December 31 totaled $388 million, or $1.54 a share, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based credit-card lender said Wednesday in a statement. That missed the $2.52 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Shares of Discover tumbled 5.5 percent to $102.80 in extended trading at 4:54 p.m. in New York. The stock had dropped 3.3 percent this year through the close of regular trading.

“Employee compensation and professional fees were up due to investments in compliance and risk management,” the company said in the statement. Bloomberg News

Fourth-quarter operating expenses climbed 18 percent to $1.78 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $1.59 billion. Chief Financial Officer John Greene said last month that fixing compliance issues could cost the company $500 million this year.

Discover said in a presentation that it expects operating expenses to increase by the mid-single digits in 2024, “subject to risk and compliance matters.”

In July, Discover said it misclassified certain credit-card accounts, resulting in merchants being overcharged, and suspended share repurchases. The lender received a proposed consent order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for a separate consumer compliance issue.

It was the second time in a year that the company halted stock buybacks. It previously did so in 2022 after launching an internal investigation into practices within its student-loan business, which it’s now looking to sell.

John Owen, who was named interim CEO after the August departure of Roger Hochschild, will hand the reins to Michael Rhodes in coming months.

Discover said it expects little loan growth in 2024 and for net interest margin to decrease slightly from last year.