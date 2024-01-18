Create law investment to generate100k+ jobs

THE P1.1-trillion worth of approved investments under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) law is expected to generate more than a hundred thousand jobs, the Department of Finance (DOF) announced last Wednesday.

According to the DOF, it has approved a total of 932 projects across various priority sectors of the government from August 2021 to December 2023. These projects would lead to “102,304 expected jobs for the Filipino people,” read a statement issued by the DOF.

Of the approved applications, the DOF said the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) green-lit 51 with P843.9-billion worth of investment capital and 33,278 jobs. The Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), meanwhile, approved the remaining 881 projects with a total committed investment capital of P207 billion. These are expected to generate 69,026 jobs, the DOF added.

“This underscores the employability of the country’s workforce in high-quality jobs that will contribute to long-term economic growth,” the DOF earlier said. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/05/create-law-lures-p1-t-capital-investment/)

The Create law (Republic Act 11534) was enacted two years ago to provide tax relief measures for businesses by way of reduction in corporate income taxes (CIT) and redesigned fiscal incentives system to attract investments and create jobs.

The law reduced the regular CIT rate by 10 percentage points, from 30 to 20 percent, for domestic corporations with a taxable income of P5 million and below, and with total assets of not more than P100 million.

On January 8, the Board of Investments pressed the inconsistencies between the Create law and its implementing rules and regulations, the VAT on importations and local purchases of goods and services, and the congressional oversight committee on the Create Law. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/09/boi-pressed-on-gaps-between-create-law-and-its-irr/)

The national government aims to amend the Create law to encourage more investments in the country. One of the major reforms in the proposed Create to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy, or “Create MORE,” is the streamlining of the state’s tax refund system for registered business enterprises, according to the DOF.