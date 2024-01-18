CLI seeks nod for preferred share sale

Regional property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its registration statement for the issuance of P5-billion perpetual preferred shares, which it will list on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company said it will offer 3 million shares at P1,000 apiece as its base offer and an additional 2 million in shares as its oversubscription option.

Yield for the series A-1 preferred shares will be based on the four-year BVAL (Bloomberg Valuation Service) and the series A2 will be on the seven-year BVAL.

Proceeds of the offer will reach P4.96 billion, after fees, commissions and expenses.

“The net proceeds of the offer shall be used to partially finance project development or capital expenditures of the Issuer’s various projects; and for general corporate purposes,” the company said.

Assuming it raised the full P5 billion, CLI said it will spend some 85 percent of the proceeds for its project development and capital expenditures.

Some of the projects include Casa Mira Homes Butuan Mirani Steps Danao in Cebu, Velmiro Heights Consolacion also in Cebu, Casa Mira Towers Palawan Expansion, Casa Mira Homes Davao and Velmiro Heights Davao. All these projects are expected to be completed between 2028 and 2029.

BPI Capital Corp. and China Bank Capital Corp. have been appointed as the joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners for the offer.

BPI Capital, Chinabank Capital, PNB Capital and Investment Corp. and RCBC Capital Corp. have been appointed as joint underwriters and joint bookrunners for the offer.

CLI had said its income in January to September 2023 rose 28 percent to P3 billion from the P2.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.

It saw a double-digit revenue growth across all of its business segments, pushing its gross revenues to P13.27 billion, up by 19 percent from the previous year’s P11.1 billion.

“We are very pleased with our performance (in 2023), achieving double-digit profit expansions in the last three quarters despite the headwinds of inflation and higher interest rates in the country. This underscores CLI’s commitment to providing value to shareholders and affirms the sustainability of our growth trajectory,” CLI Chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said.

Across segments, CLI’s real estate unit continued to be the primary driver of the company’s revenue, the company said.