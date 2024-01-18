Citystate Properties announces pre-selling for Sandari Calatagan

Citystate Properties and Management Corporation (CPMC), a boutique real estate developer, announced the pre-selling of Sandari Calatagan, its latest offering in the idyllic landscape of Calatagan, Batangas. This is after the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) granted the License to Sell with License No. 0001684 for the development.

Nestled within the growing tourism hub of Calatagan, Batangas, Sandari Calatagan is a seaside and hillside wellness residential community sprawled across 35.5 hectares. This development promises residents and investors an unparalleled lifestyle harmonized with the core principles of “Eat, Move, and Sleep,” as shared by Mark Anthony Almazora, CPMC’s Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

“At Sandari Calatagan, our vision is to offer a holistic and balanced lifestyle where residents can embrace the beauty of nature while experiencing luxury living. Every facet of this community will reflect our commitment to ensuring our residents’ well-being,” affirmed Almazora.

Sandari Calatagan is designed with an array of amenities aimed at promoting health and wellness. The community will feature an active park, open areas, water parks, pocket gardens, edible landscaping, and an organic farm. These amenities are tailored to cater to the needs of its future residents.

Interested investors are invited to explore this latest development as CPMC unveils its grand open house event, “Seaside Sanctuary,” on January 27, 2024, at 10 AM. The event will be held at Sandari Calatagan, located in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Calatagan, Batangas.

This development marks CPMC’s second wellness residence project after the success of its first venture, Sandari Batulao, in Nasugbu, Batangas, showcasing a fusion of luxury living and the serene embrace of nature. CPMC is a proud subsidiary of the ALC Group of Companies established by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.