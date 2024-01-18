China, PHL hold high-level talks

TWO days after the controversial congratulatory message of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to pro-independence Taiwanese president-elect, China and the Philippines went ahead with the scheduled high-level dialogue on defusing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PHILIPPINE DFA, CHINESE MFA

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Teresita Lazaro and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong co-chaired the 8th Philippines-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, China, Wednesday.

Both sides have been holding bilateral dialogues on the South China Sea dispute for the past few years, and President Marcos Jr. and President Xi Jinping agreed last November to re-convene this mechanism as soon as possible.

However, the Chinese side did not let slide again the tweet of President Marcos Jr. congratulating Taiwanese president-elect Lai Ching-te for his election victory. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had summoned Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz in Beijing, while in Manila, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian also protested the congratulatory message to the DFA.

“China made stern representations to the Philippines on Taiwan-related issues, demanding that the Philippines earnestly abide by the one-China principle and immediately stop its wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The DFA did not mention that the Taiwan issue was discussed in the meeting in its separate press release. But the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Philippine’s response to the Taiwan problem was a reiteration of Manila’s “adherence to the One-China policy” and that they “will continue to implement it effectively.”

Chinese Ambassador

At the New Year party for Philippine media Wednesday night, Chinese Ambassador Huang also mentioned the “erroneous Taiwan-related remarks made by the Philippine side following the elections in China’s Taiwan region,” referring to the controversial tweet of President Marcos Jr.

“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affairs and lies at the core of China’s core interests. The one-China principle is the political premise on which China establishes and develops relations with the Philippines,” Huang said.

He urged the Philippine government to “handle Taiwan-related issues prudently” as he expressed hope that the Philippines will “steer a right course” to bring the bilateral relations between Manila and Beijing “back on the right track as soon as possible.”

Managing bilateral dispute in SCS

The Philippine DFA said both diplomatic officials had “frank and productive discussions to de-escalate” the tension in the South China Sea.

One of the sticky points during the meeting was the Philippine occupation of Ayungin Shoal (international name: Second Thomas Shoal, Chinese name: Ren’ai Reef) using the grounded Philippine Navy warship BRP Sierra Madre. Both countries held their ground on their claim that neither side had the right over the outcrop.

“Both sides agreed to calmly deal with incidents, if any, through diplomacy. They also agreed that continuous dialogue is important to keep peace and stability at sea,” the DFA said.

Beijing and Manila have also agreed to “improve the maritime communication mechanism” in the South China Sea. The communication involves between foreign ministries and coast guards of both countries.

“The Philippines and China agreed to initiate talks on possible academic exchanges on marine scientific research between Filipino and Chinese scientists,” the DFA said.

China’s MFA stressed that consensus reached between the two sides “should be fully implemented.

“Both sides reiterated that disputes in the South China Sea are not the entirety of bilateral relations and believe that maintaining communication and dialogue is crucial to maintaining maritime peace and stability,” the MFA said.

Aside from the foreign ministries, representatives from China’s national defense, natural resources, ecological environment, transportation, agriculture, and coast guard attended the bilateral consultation dialogue.