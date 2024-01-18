Capitol Medical Center offers easy access to quality healthcare

Let’s kick off 2024 by immersing yourself in a cutting-edge landscape of comprehensive diagnostic services being offered by Capitol Medical Center’s Multi-Specialty Clinic

The hospital’s state-of-the-art facility stands as a beacon of comprehensive diagnostic prowess, embodying the essence of a “one-stop shop” setup.

At the heart of the hospital’s endeavor lies a dedication to providing the highest echelon of care and expertise. From bone and joint care to Pediatric specialties in Neurology, Hematology and Oncology, Cardiology, and beyond, a myriad of specialties converges under one roof.

Moreover, CMC’s commitment extends beyond medical specialties to encompass a holistic approach, catering to the diverse needs of our esteemed clientele.

The Multi-Specialty Center stands as a haven catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs. Beyond offering extensive laboratory and diagnostic services, the hospital takes pride in being the preferred destination for patients seeking guidance and expertise in critical areas such as internal medicine, obstetrics-gynecology, pediatrics, and surgery.

As you step into the facility, you will be embraced by a serene ambience, a haven crafted to imbue comfort and tranquility. Our recently renovated hemodialysis center stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment. With a nature-inspired treatment area and a team of RENAP-accredited nurses and resident doctors, the clinic endeavors to provide a nurturing environment for patients.

There is a dedicated space for Out-Patient Consultations and meticulously scheduled Specialty Clinics. Above, a realm devoted to Child Development, Laboratories, and additional Specialty Clinics awaits, ensuring that every aspect of your health receives the attention it deserves.

CMC’s mission is simple yet powerful. It is to ensure that every individual receives the “Right Care, Right Here.”

For more information towards a personalized healthcare excellence, connect with us through our hotline at (02)8372-3825 or 5318-5100. Our dedicated Care Concierge team is also available at 0919-069-1891 to 92.