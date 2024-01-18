Campi upbeat on prospects as auto sales surge in 2023

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) said it is banking on a positive economic outlook, new model introductions and the “electrification” trend to propel sales in 2024.

Campi made this pronouncement after local carmakers reported that they breached their sales target for 2023.

A joint report by Campi and the Truck Manufacturers Association showed that vehicle sales in 2023 reached 429,807 units, nearly 22 percent higher than the 352,596 units sold in 2022. The number of units sold in 2023 surpassed Campi’s revised sales forecast of 423,000 units.

Campi said end-of-year deals pushed sales in December 2023 to 39,153 units, which is 5.1 percent higher compared to the 37,259 units recorded in December 2022.

Across vehicle segments, light commercial vehicles, mainly pickup and sports utility vehicles, accounted for 78 percent of commercial vehicle sales at 248,148 units while commercial vehicles accounted for 75 percent of the 2023 sales pie, or 320,543 units.

This was followed by passenger cars which accounted for 25.42 percent of 2023 sales; Asian utility vehicle, 19.09 percent; light-duty trucks and buses, 2.01 percent; medium-duty trucks and buses, 1.17 percent; and heavy-duty trucks and buses, 0.32 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, vehicle sales also expanded by 3.9 percent in December 2023 from the 37,683 units sold in November 2023.

Campi attributed the industry’s 2023 performance to “sustained consumer demand, easier access to credit, and improved supply conditions across all brands.”

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led the auto market in 2023 as it sold 200,031 units and cornered 46.54 percent of the domestic market.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second, accounting for an 18.23-percent share of the automotive market and selling 78,371 units last year.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. ranked third as it had a 7.29-percent share. It sold 31,320 units during the period.

In a statement on Wednesday, Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said, “2023 was a very strong year for the industry and we are very excited about 2024.”

Moving forward, the Campi head said, “positive economic outlook, new model introductions and the electrification trend are expected to contribute to record-breaking sales this year.”

Last month, Gutierrez already hinted at the full recovery of the industry last year and it would breach prepandemic sales.

In 2019, the Philippine auto industry sold 369,941 units.