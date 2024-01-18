Brave beginnings

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE’S appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday (Monday evening in the US) was quite moving. Battling multiple sclerosis (MS) since 2021—although doctors have said she might have been experiencing initial symptoms even before then—she bravely walked up to the Emmys stage with a cane, assisted by awards ceremony host Anthony Anderson.

Stella Arnaldo

Her trademark wit still intact, Applegate responded to the rousing applause and standing ovation by her fellow actors with, “Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic!” (The anti-diabetes drug Ozempic has become a favorite weight-loss pill of many Americans, including Hollywood celebrities. Like most MS patients, the talented actor has gained weight due the steroids she has to take to manage her condition, thus the dig at her extra poundage.)

Applegate last appeared in a Netflix dark comedy, Dead to Me, where she plays real-estate agent Jen Harding who has lost her husband to a hit-and-run accident, and is striving to get to the bottom of the incident determined to find the perpetrator. The series depicts her growing friendship (and increasing co-dependency) with artist and New-Agey character Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), who Jen met at a grief support group, and is supposedly grieving over a fiance who died from a heart attack. The revelations in the course of the series’ brief lifetime threatens the two women’s friendship, but eventually the bond between them is strengthened by their common grief and empathy, before reaching its heartwrenching, although satisfying, conclusion.

It was during the filming of the series’ third season that Applegate received her MS diagnosis, further halting the filming (although the Covid-19 pandemic had already intervened before then) because the actor had to undergo treatment. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she said she might have to quit acting altogether: “I can’t imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease, I don’t know if I’m going to get worse…” although she added that she was still open to do voiceovers. Aside from Applegate, other actors suffering the disease, where one’s immune system attacks the brain and spiral cord, include Jamie Lynn Sigler, who we last saw playing Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow in The Sopranos, and Selma Blair (Legally Blonde, Hellboy).

Always known for her comedic acting (Married with Children, The Anchorman, Samantha Who, Bad Moms), Applegate has been admired for her ability to deal with her current affliction (she is also a breast cancer survivor) with a positive and honest attitude. Maybe with enough time and treatment, we’ll see her again in another funny feature or series.

***

ALSO admirable is Alexie Mae Caimoso Brooks, who has just won as Miss Iloilo, and hopes to represent the province of palanggas at the next Miss Universe Philippines competition. Estranged from both her mother—an overseas Filipino worker in Lebanon—and her American father, Brooks said she was often bullied as a child because of her dark complexion and curly hair. Raised in poverty, she said in recent media interviews, “At times I didn’t have lunch going to school. I remember that we didn’t have money to buy rice.”

Brooks had been living with her Lola Basing in the second-class municipality of Leon, who worked as a vegetable vendor to be able to support her granddaughter’s education. “We have a pwesto sa supermarket. Every Friday sa gabi after my school, I would go there and help my grandma,” said the stunning beauty queen who stands at 5’8.”

Always dreaming of representing Iloilo and the Philippines on the world stage, Brooks worked hard at school, and also became a student athlete competing in high jump and long jump events in local and international competitions. Her achievement in sports enabled her to land a scholarship at the National University, where she is pursuing a business admistration degree, and worked as a fashion model on the side. A member of the national team, Brooks’ last international competition was at last year’s Southeast Asian Games where she represented the country in hepthathlon. Hopefully, this won’t be the last and we’ll see her at the Miss Universe stage, which will not just be a win for the country but also another fitting tribute to her Lola Basing.

Applegate’s and Brooks’ courage in facing the bad hands dealt them hopefully provides inspiration to those similarly afflicted, or to anyone who has a tough time dealing with life’s curveballs in general. It’s time to drop the “kawawa naman ako” attitude, but instead pivot to “babangon ako.” Here’s to more brave beginnings to a new year.