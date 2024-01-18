‘Boy Swallows Universe’: Deal with that!

FIRST, there was the book by Trent Dalton, which was described as a semi-autobiographical novel. It became the fastest-selling novel in Australian history, which, according to releases, has sold more than a million copies worldwide. In 2021, the book was adapted for a stage production that also became the bestselling show in Queensland Theatre’s history.

There is a small-town fame to such an achievement but instead of diminishing the gravitas of the book, that piece of theater news seems consistent with the breadth of the narrative—it is a small-town remembrance of a rite of passage and we are all the more graced with its intimacy and magic.

John Colee, a scriptwriter and novelist, in his review in The Age, says: “Welcome to the weird and wonderful universe of Trent Dalton, whose first work of fiction is, without exaggeration, the best Australian novel I have read in more than a decade.”

Now, there is this film adaptation of that novel, Boy Swallows Universe, and, yes, we need to deal with the title as we become involved in its obsession with characters both colorful and violent that we forget there are stars and moonbeams in this story of a boy and his universe of personas.

Our lead is Eli. He has a profound, almost pure, crush on a star newscaster, Caitlyn Spies. As with any romantic tale, Eli gets to see Caitlyn not out of love but out of necessity and for his own redemption. How’s that for nobility?

Eli lives with his mother Frankie, who also lives with his stepfather Lyle. To complete the family photo is Gus, Eli’s older brother who is mute but, at certain scenes, appears to be ready to speak. Nobody knows what is wrong with him and that is an understatement that applies as well to the town/city of Darra, a backwater economy in a land of prosperity.

The first episode with a puzzling title, “Boy Smells Rat,” has a driving lesson at the core of that wonderful day. Here we get to know another major character named Slim. When Lyle leaves for his work, he asks Slim to look after the boys. That is how strong the bond is between Lyle and Slim, and the latter with the boys. The second episode, titled “Boy Gets Chop,” alerts us to what this fairy tale is not about. It is not all froth and nostalgia. Eli confronts real, gritty enemies. He is faced with realities that are unforgiving. But the familial is given first an airing and this is when Lyle, playing the stepfather, brings Eli and Gus to his workplace. He shows them his station. There on his working table, we are introduced to the first job of Lyle—he works in a factory where artificial hands and limbs and other appendages are constructed.

In the second episode, Eli meets Tytus Broz, the owner of the factory where Lyle works. Tytus, a huge, roly-poly of a man, is seemingly obsessed with the hands of men. Hands become grim metaphors and towards the end, something is chopped and the glee in us is not literary but magically, abhorrently real.

Like any mythical stories, Boy Swallows Universe is also filled with tasks and challenges. In the third episode, “Run, Boy, Run,” the mother is the protective one. But this tale is so relentless and without mercy. Frankie is jailed and the stepfather is kidnapped. Eli, our reluctant hero, like a wilder Hansel, traces the paths from the woods into other woods to look for his stepfather and what he thought to be some treasures hidden in their home, or anywhere. Eli then looks for Gus and when they meet, he discovers Gus has undergone a change. What is that is one of the mysteries in the universe of Eli and anyone who enters the portal of magic where boys are brave and mothers are all about love.

Almost like listening to Campbell’s monomyth, Eli is guided by an ex-con who is their nanny, Slim. In his journey, we also meet his and Gus’s book-lover absentee-father. As if that is not enough, we sense a parallel universe, where the two brothers are children once more in their old car, as it careens into the vast spaces of an expanding galaxy.

There are two actors who have become their characters; they are unrecognizable. One is Simon Baker, as the father, and Travis Fimmel, the former Calvin Klein model who plays Lyle, grim and dirty and almost a loser. Lee Tiger Halley as Gus is the foil to the prodigious Eli of Felix Cameron. Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell is tough, and Bryan Brown is a credible fount of wisdom as Slim, the boy’s “nanny.”

The direction of the series is attributed to the following: Jocelyn Moorhouse, Kim Mordaunt, and Bharat Nalluri. The writing credits include John Collee and Trent Dalton, the author of the book.

According to press releases, Boy Swallows Universe had 3.8 million viewers watching it in the first four days of its release. This should interest us to follow the series and read the book. I believe the popularity of the film is as much a celebration of reading as it is about the power of moving images.

The series streams on Netflix.