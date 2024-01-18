Blind Spot

CHEATERS

YEARS ago, this starlet claimed that her then-boyfriend hit her. Now, it turns out the the reason that he did is because he caught her cheating on him. The starlet cheated on her then-boyfriend with a famous actor. It was just a fling and it’s wrong to hit anyone but it was not unprovoked. Years later, it turns out that the starlet and the famous actor have been having interludes even when they were involved with other people. This would happen so often that they became friends and the starlet became close to the actor’s family. While she is not the reason for the break up of his relationship, she’s sworn in a long line of women with whom he’s cheated on. As for her ex, let’s just say they will never ever be friends.

DISCREET

THE actress has been keeping quiet about her ex despite being criticized for her behavior. According to sources, if she does talk about her ex, her revelations would be explosive. One, he is allegedly a heavy drinker, who would drink even during the day. Two, he would allegedly drive even when under the influence of alcohol. Three, he would allegedly regularly hit her and even their children as he has anger management issues, whether drunk or sober. The actress is trying her best to be discreet for the sake of her kids. She’s received support from so many people in the industry because it’s an open secret that her ex-husband’s likes to drink and can’t control himself when he’s had too much to drink.

FAKE INJURY

REMEMBER how years ago, the actress had an injury that caused her to be hospitalized? People wondered why she had to stay in the hospital for a long time when the injury seemed to be minor. According to the grapevine, the actress reportedly had a miscarriage at the time but of course, she had to think of a different reason to tell the public. The actress had a boyfriend at the time but the guy who got her pregnant was someone else and he also had a girlfriend, another actress. So did their respective partners find out about what happened? They eventually did.

FAKE AMOUNT

HOW true is the rumor that the money being contested by the actress in a lawsuit is, well, not a lot of money. The actress claims she lost a big sum of money to someone. Everyone wondered how she earned such a big amount? Simple. She exaggerated the amount to the person who interviewed her. There is no way she would have earned that amount. She did have a good run when she was younger but there isn’t any way she made that much money.