Awe-inspiring respect for non-interference

The People’s Republic of China, a country known for its deep concern for human rights and freedom of speech, has accused several nations of “interfering in China’s internal affairs” after world leaders sent messages to Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te following his victory on Saturday . The PRC has strongly declared that it does not meddle in other nations’ internal affairs. Thus, it expects the same respect for its own domestic matters, particularly when it comes to Taiwan.

The PRC’s stance on Taiwan is a shining example of their unwavering commitment to consistency. They demand respect for their territorial integrity while conveniently ignoring the fact that Taiwan has its own government, its own military, and a population that has repeatedly expressed its desire for self-determination.

After UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron gave his “warm congratulations” to Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te, who vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from Beijing, a Chinese embassy statement on Saturday said: “We urge the United Kingdom to acknowledge the position that Taiwan is a province of China, cautiously handle Taiwan-related matters in accordance with the one-China principle, and stop any remarks that interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

From The Straits Times: The Chinese embassy in Japan said on January 14 that it “resolutely opposed” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa’s statement congratulating Taiwan’s new president-elect Lai Ching-te. In a statement on the Japanese foreign ministry’s web site on January 13, after the results of the Taiwan presidential election were announced, Ms. Kamikawa congratulated Mr. Lai on his victory, calling the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing “an extremely crucial partner and an important friend.” In response, the Chinese embassy in Japan, without mentioning Mr. Lai or acknowledging his victory, described Ms. Kamikawa’s comments as “a serious interference in China’s internal affairs.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore also issued a statement congratulating Lai for his victory. As a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China urged Singapore to “strictly follow the one-China principle and maintain friendly bilateral relationships between the countries in tangible ways.” Mao Ning, the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that China has made “solemn démarches”—the equivalent of a diplomatic reprimand—to Singapore.

From the Associated Press: “China blasts President of the Philippines for congratulating Taiwan election winner. China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippine ambassador Tuesday and denounced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s congratulatory message to the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching-te.”

Mao Ning told reporters that Marcos’s remarks “seriously violated the political commitments made by the Philippines to China and rudely interfered in China’s internal affairs.”

“We would like to sternly tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue…[and] immediately stop making wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending any wrong signals to Taiwan independence and separatist forces,” Mao said.

It was unfortunate that among those that congratulated Taiwan’s new president-elect Lai Ching-te for his victory, only President Marcos was “blasted” and “sternly” warned by China.

What did the President say?

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan’s next President. We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

That’s similar to the messages from other countries, which did not merit a “stern” warning. In the case of President Marcos, China sees him as “playing with fire on the Taiwan issue?”

In deference to the One China Policy, the Philippines does not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a democratic self-ruling island that has been separated from the Chinese mainland since 1949. But President Marcos is the leader of all Filipinos, including some 200,000 overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan. As the DFA has said, that was the President’s “way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process.”

It’s truly remarkable how China can champion non-interference while simultaneously building artificial islands in the South China Sea, breaching the provisions of UNCLOS in claiming disputed territories, and prohibiting Filipino fishermen from fishing in areas of the South China Sea falling within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Apparently, China’s commitment to non-interference has its own fine print: “We don’t interfere with other countries, unless we feel like it.”