5 Pinays on Forbes ‘50 over 50’

FIVE Filipino women have made it to the list of Forbes magazine’s “50 Over 50”—Asian women who have exerted their influence in the corporate world, the movie industry and peace-keeping efforts. The magazine highlighted Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, Ayala Land Inc.’s first female president and CEO. She was appointed in October last year.

“Her rise comes as the company—the real estate arm of the Ayala Group, a conglomerate controlled by billionaire Jaime Zobel de Ayala and his family—accelerates the launch of residential projects to meet surging housing demand,” Forbes said.

Before being appointed CEO, Dy, 54, oversaw many of the firm’s luxury housing projects as chief operating officer and head of its residential business group.

Susan Co, wife of businessman Lucio Co, is also on the list. Susan is the vice chairman of Puregold Price Club Inc., a supermarket chain which has grown popular with the middle class and has more than 300 stores nationwide.

Susan, 66, is vice-chair of Cosco Capital, a retail holding company with stakes in commercial real estate and liquor distribution businesses, and holds directorship in dozens of other companies.

Meanwhile, Esther Go, CEO of electronic health-tech firm Medilink, is also on the list.

Go, 52, has led the electronic health-tech firm Medilink for nearly 20 years, growing the company to connect more than 200,000 physicians with more than 2 million patients in the Philippines.

She also serves as director of other Philippines corporations, including Equicom Health Services, Equicom Savings Bank, Security Bank, among others.

Go earned her MBA at Harvard University and worked as vice president for CitiGroup in New York until 2005, when she returned to the Philippines.

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, 64, was also cited for her efforts in conflict resolution and gender inclusivity. She was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award in November 2023, the prestigious annual prize for improving life in Asia, and considered as the Asian Nobel Peace prize.

During the 1970s, she fought against martial rule and became a key figure in resolving post-dictatorship armed conflicts.

She played a pivotal role in the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, a model of gender-responsive provisions and inclusive peace processes.

Coronel-Ferrer, a former professor, cofounded the Southeast Asian Women Peace Mediators in 2020.

More women at the peace table “would have a direct impact on their lives,” she said.

Actress Dolly de Leon, 54, is also on the list. She gained international acclaim for her role as Abigail in the satirical 2022 film Triangle of Sadness.

The Palme d’Or-winning film earned her a BAFTA nomination and she is the first Filipino nominated for a Golden Globe.

She is also the first Filipino member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, after acting for three decades while juggling her role as a single mother of four.

De Leon recently starred in two US-made films, Between The Temples and Ghostlight, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Forbes’ 50 Over 50 list was first launched in 2021 dedicated to spotlighting women over the age of 50.