2023 MMFF Best Picture ‘Firefly’ lights up international cinemas; GMA warns about fake auditions

Global Pinoys and other movie enthusiasts abroad are in for a bright treat to start the year, as the highly-acclaimed Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Best Picture winner Firefly hits cinemas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and California, USA, this January.

GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs are poised to further take on the global stage as they present Firefly to international audiences in the UAE beginning January 18.

For moviegoers in Dubai, they can catch Firefly at Reel Cinema Dubai Mall, Novo Dragon Mart, Novo Megaplex IBN, Vox Burjuman Center, Vox City Center Deira, and Star Al Ghurair Center. There will also be a showing at Star Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, Novo Manar in Rak, Star Grand Mall in Ajman, and Star Al Ain Cineplex in Al Ain.

Viewers had a special advance screening of Firefly on January 17, a day before its official release in UAE cinemas. It was held at the Star Cinemas, Al Ghurair Centre, at 7:30 pm. Aside from the Middle East, Firefly continues its international tour to reach moviegoers in the US, as the film joins the Metro Manila International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, from January 30 to February 2. The US screening of Firefly will be held at TCL Chinese 6 theaters on January 30 (5:55 pm) and February 1 (3 pm), and at the DGA Film Complex on February 2 (12 pm).

In the Philippines, Firefly emerged as the powerful underdog at the 49th MMFF Gabi ng Parangal held last December 27, besting nine other entries and taking home three highly-coveted major awards, including the Best Picture nod.

GMA Public Affairs senior AVP and Firefly creator Angeli Atienza won in the Best Screenplay category, while Sparkle child star Euwenn Mikaell took home the Best Child Actor plum. Led by esteemed director Zig Dulay, Firefly intertwines hopes, dreams and family, as it tells the story of Tonton and his journey to finding the mystical island of fireflies based on his mother’s bedtime stories.

The film features a distinguished cast, top-billed by award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 49th MMFF for her role as Elay, Tonton’s mother.

Joining Alessandra are Dingdong Dantes and Epy Quizon, who were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Completing the stellar cast are Ysabel Ortega, Miguel Tanfelix, Cherry Pie Picache, Yayo Aguila, Kokoy de Santos, and Max Collins.

Aside from the UAE and Los Angeles, California, Firefly is also expected to be made available in other parts of the US and Asia soon.

For ticket inquiries and reservations for the US screening, visit tinyurl.com/msdftrrd.

