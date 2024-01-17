Xiaomi introduces all-new Redmi Note 13 Line-up

With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones, delivering all-star durability, fantastic experience, and impressive imaging capability – all at reasonable prices.

Make every shot iconic with Redmi Note 13 Series’ upgraded camera system

ons, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

Meanwhile, the base models, Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13, are equipped with a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom to deliver incredible images with finer details. Both smartphones also come with a wide selection of filmCamera filters for users to customize their photos.

With a triple camera setup comprising a 200MP or 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera, all these devices are supported by Xiaomi Imaging Engine. Overall, each device provides next-generation computational photography and powerful image processing, making the Redmi Note 13 Series a great option for capturing iconic images at any opportunity.

Superb clarity, AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 13 Series features trendy, sleek design with ultra-slim bezels for premium look and feel, and a high-quality display for an enhanced user experience and immersive viewing.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offer crystal-clear viewing with a 1.5K AMOLED display and 1800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13 feature a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display.

Silky smooth scrolling without lag is ensured on each Redmi Note 13 Series device, thanks to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, making all viewing experiences smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable.

For added reassurance during extended viewing, Redmi Note 13 Series devices have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications, and include various eye protection features, such as Reading mode. Other upgrades include the series’ first addition of a convenient in-screen fingerprint sensor1.

Exceptional durability to set your mind at ease

With upgrades in engineering and design, Redmi Note 13 Series offers durability and toughness for added reassurance in difficult conditions. This begins from the display, which introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® to Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G—another series first—for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches. The display has also been further optimized across the series to ensure it is responsive and accurate to touch input, even in the rain.

With an upgraded structure combined with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification2, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G secures its position as the star model of the series, while the other models have also all been elevated to offer IP54 dust and splash resistance3.

Power iconic moments with advanced processors for upgraded performance

The high-performing Redmi Note 13 Series features some of the most powerful processors available, together with long-lasting batteries, ensuring users can enjoy their devices all day long. All models come with an in-box charger4 for added convenience.

For stellar performance, a 4nm process has been introduced for the first time to Redmi Note smartphones. The series leader, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery5 to power through every busy day and offers industry-leading 120W HyperCharge, charging your Redmi Note to 100% in just 19 minutes6.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is equipped with the battery with the largest capacity in the series at 5,100mAh5, and is powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, while Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, and 5,000mAh battery5. Both offer 67W turbo charging, taking 45 minutes to charge to 100%6.

The base models also come with performance to impress with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery5 and powerful chipsets.

With upgrades and enhancements across the board, Redmi Note 13 Series takes the beloved Redmi Note line-up to greater heights to let smartphone users around the world revel in flagship features at affordable prices.

At the same launch event, Xiaomi also introduced three exciting new additions to its wearables offerings: Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 Pro and Redmi Buds 5.

Versatile Redmi Watch 4 with more to see, lots to love

The new Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with a square ultra-large 1.97″ AMOLED display for a more satisfying smartwatch experience. This latest edition is also the largest square form-factor Redmi smartwatch, delivering a more comprehensive viewing experience at just one glance. Redmi Watch 4’s exquisite design incorporates an aluminum alloy middle frame, and is the first Redmi smartwatch with an easy to operate stainless-steel OTS rotating crown. For even more convenience, Redmi Watch 4 features the all-new quick release mechanism for changing straps.

Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with an upgraded 4-channel PPG sensor for improved accuracy for heart rate7 and blood oxygen monitoring. Users have a choice of more than 150 sports modes, including six automatically recognized activities. Advanced features include Bluetooth® calling9 that allows users to answer calls by raising their hand and tapping. It is available with either a Silver Grey or Obsidian Black bezel plus a matching strap, or a choice of Pastel Purple, Dark Cyan, or Mint Green colored straps.

Advanced ANC and true-to-life sound with Redmi Buds 5 Pro

Redmi Buds 5 Pro offers a more engaging listening experience with built-in immersive sound and new modes for true-to-life audio. The earbuds also support LDAC, the leading Bluetooth codec for wireless earbud connectivity. With up to 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Redmi Buds 5 Pro offers a choice of three ANC modes, an AI adaptive mode, and three additional transparency modes helps users intelligently switch between modes for more comfortable listening experiences in a wider variety of scenarios. Users can also personalize their audio experiences with five different EQ profiles. Redmi Buds 5 Pro supports up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 38 hours of constant use when paired with its ergonomic case. Redmi Buds 5 Pro is available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Aurora Purple.

Enhanced audio experiences with Redmi Buds 5

Designed to provide enhanced audio experience, Redmi Buds 5 features up to 46dB ANC with three modes that cover a wide range of background noise. Additionally, three transparency modes allow users to hear more of what they want and less of what they don’t. Redmi Buds 5 support up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 40 hours of use when paired with its charging case. These earbuds are available in three colors: Black, White, or Sky Blue. The case comes with a matte exterior and a glossy interior with attractive light strip design.

Redmi Buds 5 series supports use of Xiaomi Earbuds app, which is compatible with a variety of smartphone brands. With this app, you can experience extended functionality such as personalized noise cancellation, intelligent ambient-adaptive noise cancellation, customized EQ tuning, and built-in immersive sound, etc.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Series will include a free Xiaomi Smart Band 8 for offline and online purchases from January 16 to 25, 2024. The devices are also available for purchase with Home Credit on 0% interest via installment.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple) 12GB+512GB: P23,999

(Available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple) Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (Available in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple) 8GB+254GB: P16,999 12GB+512GB: P18,999

(Available in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple) Redmi Note 13 Pro (Available in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green) 8GB+256GB: P13,999 12GB+512GB: P15,999

(Available in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green) Redmi Note 13 (Available in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue. Comes with an extended 1+1 year warranty.) 8GB+256GB: P9,999

(Available in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue. Comes with an extended 1+1 year warranty.)

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 will have a Shopee Exclusive Early Bird Promo price and online exclusive storage variants from January 16 to 25, 2024.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, 8GB+256GB: P18,999 (from P20,999)

P18,999 (from P20,999) Redmi Note 13, 6GB+128GB: P7,499 (from P7,999)

Redmi Watch 4 comes in Silver Gray and Obsidian Black with matching straps, available at P4,599 (from P4,899).

The new Redmi Buds 5 will be available at an Early Bird Price from January 16 to 25, 2024.