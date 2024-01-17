Xiaomi holds biggest regional launch in SEA for all-new Redmi Note 13 line-up

Bangkok, THAILAND – Xiaomi held its biggest Southeast Asia launch to introduce 8 new devices including its latest Redmi Note series, the Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro.

The new series features five devices that further elevate the popular Redmi Note range: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13.

The Redmi Note 13 Series has gained popularity for closing the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones. The new lineup boasts of significant upgrades to camera system, design, display and processor, delivering all-star durability, fantastic experience, and impressive imaging capability – all at reasonable prices.

Make every shot iconic with an upgraded camera system

Engineered to meet diverse photography needs, Redmi Note 13 Series boasts a versatile, upgraded camera system. The pro models, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro, all feature an ultra-high resolution 200MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture photographs with unprecedented levels of detail and bring a flagship-level photography experience to users.

Moreover, 2x/4x lossless zoom offers detailed close-ups from a distance and brings the possibility of focusing on individuals in crowds or zooming in on the action.

These advanced camera systems are supported by a large 1/1.4″ sensor and improved image processing, ensuring astounding image quality even in complex and low light conditions. The combination of this sensor, a super-large f/1.65 aperture, and Tetra pixel (advanced pixel-binning technology) delivers clear and bright pictures even in poor lighting conditions, while the 7P lens with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reduces flare and ghosting.

Meanwhile, the base models, Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13, are now equipped with a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom to deliver incredible images with finer details. Both smartphones also come with a wide selection of filmCamera filters for users to customize their photos.

AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offer crystal-clear viewing with a 1.5K AMOLED display and 1800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13 feature a super-clear FHD+ AMOLED display.

Each Redmi Note 13 Series device will have a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, making all viewing experiences smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable. For added reassurance during extended viewing, Redmi Note 13 Series devices have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications, and include various eye protection features, such as Reading mode.

Exceptional durability

Xiaomi also upgraded the engineering and design of the Redmi Note 13 Series to offer better durability and toughness. The display of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is now protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus—another series first—for added resistance to accidental drops and scratches. With an upgraded structure combined with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G secures its position as the star model of the series, while the other models have also all been elevated to offer IP54 dust and splash resistance.

Advanced Processors for Upgraded Performance

The flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery5 to power through every busy day and offers industry-leading 120W HyperCharge, charging your Redmi Note to 100% in just 19 minutes.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is equipped with the battery with the largest capacity in the series at 5,100mAh5, and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, while Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, and 5,000mAh battery5. Both offer 67W turbo charging, taking 45 minutes to charge to 100%.

At the same launch event, Xiaomi also introduced three exciting new additions to its wearables offerings: Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 Pro and Redmi Buds 5.

Versatile Redmi Watch 4

The new Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with a square ultra-large 1.97″ AMOLED display for a more satisfying smartwatch experience. This latest edition is also the largest square form-factor Redmi smartwatch, delivering a more comprehensive viewing experience at just one glance. Redmi Watch 4’s exquisite design incorporates an aluminum alloy middle frame, and is the first Redmi smartwatch with an easy to operate stainless-steel OTS rotating crown.

Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with an upgraded 4-channel PPG sensor for improved accuracy for heart rate7 and blood oxygen monitoring. Users have a choice of more than 150 sports modes, including six automatically recognized activities. Advanced features include Bluetooth calling that allows users to answer calls by raising their hand and tapping.

Advanced ANC with Redmi Buds 5 Pro

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro offers a more engaging listening experience with built-in immersive sound and new modes for true-to-life audio. The earbuds also support LDAC, the leading Bluetooth codec for wireless earbud connectivity. With up to 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Redmi Buds 5 Pro offers a choice of three ANC modes, an AI adaptive mode, and three additional transparency modes helps users intelligently switch between modes for more comfortable listening experiences in a wider variety of scenarios. Redmi Buds 5 Pro supports up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 38 hours of constant use when paired with its ergonomic case.

Enhanced audio experiences with Redmi Buds 5

Designed to provide enhanced audio experience, Redmi Buds 5 features up to 46dB ANC with three modes that cover a wide range of background noise. Additionally, three transparency modes allow users to hear more of what they want and less of what they don’t. Redmi Buds 5 support up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 40 hours of use when paired with its charging case. These earbuds are available in three colors: Black, White, or Sky Blue. The case comes with a matte exterior and a glossy interior with attractive light strip design.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G with 12GB+512GB is priced at P23,999; the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at

P16,999 for the 8GB+254GB variant and P18,999 for the 12GB+512GB model. For the Redmi Note 13 Pro

8GB+256GB you can get it for P13,999 or the 12GB+512GB for P15,999. The base Redmi Note 13 with 8GB+256GB will be available for P9,999 and comes with an extended 1+1 year warranty.

Series will include a free Xiaomi Smart Band 8 for offline and online purchases from January 16 to 25, 2024. The devices are also available for purchase with Home Credit on 0% interest via installment.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 will have a Shopee Exclusive Early Bird Promo price and online exclusive storage variants from January 16 to 25, 2024. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, 8GB+256GB: P18,999; and Redmi Note 13, 6GB+128GB: P7,499 (from P7,999).

The Redmi Watch 4 comes in Silver Gray and Obsidian Black with matching straps, available at P4,599 (from P4,899). The new Redmi Buds 5 Early Bird Price from January 16 to 25, 2024 will be P3,099 (from P3,399) and the Redmi Buds 5 will be discounted at P1,599 (from P1,899).