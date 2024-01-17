Weather shearline triggers widespread Davao flooding

DAVAO CITY—The weather shearline in running across most of eastern Philippines caused widespread flooding in the Davao Region, rendering many highway roads impassable.

While no one was reported dead or missing, the Office of Civil Defense reported that continuous rains since Tuesday inundated 13 areas, mostly in Davao de Oro, formerly Compostela Valley, although there were no reports yet from the other provinces.

Three landslides were monitored in New Bataan, Nabunturan and Maco towns, all of Davao de Oro; and eight highways in Monkayo, Maragusan, Nabuntural and Compostela were not passable.

The OCD said it received from Davao de Oro reports of a total of 13 flooded areas Laak, New Bataan, Mawab, Nabunturan and Maco.

One bridge in Fatima, New Bataan showed cracks and was closed to all types of vehicles.

So far, the OCD said 2,212 persons were affected by the flood from the five provinces of the region, and 1,900 of them were staying at the evacuation centers in Davao de Oro (336 families/1332 persons)

Davao Occidental (20 families/100 individuals) and Davao Oriental (110 families/468 individuals)

Across the region, 27 municipalities declared class suspension and 14 municipalities declared work suspension.

The OCD said the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided 550 family food packs amounting to P328,625.