Team Ochoa goes 2-0; Team Bonilla picks up first win

Team Ochoa remained spotless while Team Bonilla achieved its first win in their respective games during the second day of the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup Preseason Tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday.

Cedelf Tupas scored 39 of his 61 points in the second half as Team Ochoa claimed a masterful 101-80 win against Team Manicad to go 2-0.

Aldo Aviñante tallied 30 points, six rebounds and five assists as Team Bonilla defeated Team Catacutan, 63-58, in the opening contest of the tournament which is one of the projects of the PSA under president Nelson Beltran of The Philippine Star.

Tupas, who connected nine three-pointers, also hauled down seven rebounds and made nine assists in the preseason meet supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jeric Lopez followed suit with all-around 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Terrado of the Philippine Daily Inquirer pocketed eight points and 15 rebounds.

Team Ochoa pulled away in early in the third quarter as Tupas relentlessly scored on fastbreaks.

Jeremiah Sevilla, on loan from Team Catacutan, fired 32 points, while Diego dela Paz poured in 22 points and collected 21 boards for Team Manicad, which played its first game in the preseason.

Aviñante put the game away with a pull-up three entering the final minute to put his team up by seven as Team Bonilla improved to a 1-1 record.

Christian Jacinto flirted with a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while rookie Delfin Dioquino of Rappler had eight points and nine rebounds.

J Bolando of Cignal and Spin.ph’s Reuben Terrado scored 14 points apiece for Team Catacutan, which is now 0-2 in the exhibition slate heading to the actual tournament in February.

Julio Sampedro of One Sports scored 12 points on a pair of triples while Kevin dela Cruz grabbed 11 rebounds despite being saddled with four fouls.

After a slow start in the first half, Team Bonilla used their physicality to claw their way back from the interior and the free throw line.

Preseason action continues next Tuesday in the same venue as Team Catacutan and Team Manicad look to achieve their first win in the curtain raiser, while Team Bonilla will face off against PSC in the nightcap.