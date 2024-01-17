Suspend onion imports to prevent supply glut–group

The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to suspend the importation of onions in the next six months to prevent a supply glut due to the expected increase in local harvest.

PCAFI made the appeal as the group estimated a 40-percent expansion in areas planted with onions.

“For the year 2024, I can predict a surplus of the local supply brought about by a good price of onions that encourages our farmers to plant more,” PCAFI President Danilo V. Fausto told the BusinessMirror recently.

“Based on initial data from the local government of Nueva Ecija, there is an increase of around 40 percent of planted areas for onions. Even provinces that don’t usually plant onions are now planting, including Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan and Zambales.”

Fausto said his group will make a formal appeal to Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. this week.

“We are now requesting [Laurel]to stop the importation of onions during harvest for 6 months from February to July 2024. If importation is not stopped, we will be throwing onions on the streets.”

Retail prices of onions have been manageable this month, a far cry from the crisis that the country suffered a year ago, thanks to the timely importation by the national government which augmented domestic stocks. However, local supply remains insufficient to meet overall demand.

Latest Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showed that the Philippines imported a combined volume of about 45,000 metric tons (MT) of yellow and red onions last year, which PCAFI noted, is below the 50,000-MT supply shortfall.

Nonetheless, the group noted that the anticipated higher domestic harvest this quarter would compensate for the lower import volume, thus ensuring sufficient stocks and stable prices for the commodity.

Latest price monitoring reports by the DA showed that the retail price of imported yellow/white onions as of January 17 in Metro Manila markets ranged from P80 to P160 per kilogram (kg) while imported red onions fetched P80 to P140 per kg.

A year ago, the DA did not monitor prices for imported onion stocks since it decided not to allow the entry of foreign supplies.

As of January 17, the retail price of local red onions ranged from P120 to P190 per kg, nowhere near last year’s P320 to P450 per kg price range, based on DA price monitoring reports.

The Philippines harvests the bulk of its onion production in the first half of the year with an average volume of about 230,000 MT, or around 90 percent of the country’s annual output.