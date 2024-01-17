six decades of cooperation

Representatives from the European Union Delegation member-states and the Department of Foreign Affairs led the launch of the 60 years of diplomatic ties logo at the SM Mall of Asia globe in Pasay City on January 12: Deputy Head of Mission Dalibor Mička of the Czech Republic (from left), Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ma. Elena Algabre, Ambassador Marie Fontanel of France, Ambassador William Carlos of Ireland, Ambassador Luc Véron of the EU, Ambassador Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke of Germany, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, Ambassador Juha Pyykkö of Finland, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, Ambassador Michel Parys of Belgium, Ambassador Titanilla Toth of Hungary, Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache of Romania, Ambassador Marielle Geraedts of the Netherlands, and Charges d’Affaires Alvaro Moreno of Spain.

