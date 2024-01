Senator JV Ejercito visited last January 12, 2024 Calamba City Mayor Roseller H. Rizal at the Mayor’s office at Calamba City Hall.

In addition to extending assistance such as the TUPAD program or extending emergency employment opportunities for displaced workers, Ejercito promised to support the regional as well as the Calamba Hospital. Also present during the meeting was Laguna Governor Ramil L. Hernandez and Laguna Rep. Ruth Mariano Hernandez. PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER R. SANJI