Sen. Go lauds PBBM after completion of 131 new Regional Specialty Centers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, principal sponsor and one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, lauded the ongoing collaborative efforts of continuously deliver needed medical services closer to grassroots communities, particularly in terms of specialized healthcare.

Just recently, the government announced the establishment of 131 new specialty centers across the nation. For Go, this is proof of continuity in providing accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos.

“As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and the vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, we pushed hard for the budgetary support to make these specialty centers a reality. It is our duty to ensure that every Filipino has access to the best available medical care, especially in specialized fields,” the senator cited.

“Sinimulan ang programang ito noong panahon pa ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, at nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong [Ferdinand] Marcos Jr. na naging prayoridad niya at ipinagpatuloy ang pagpapatayo at pagpaparami pa ng mga specialty centers sa buong bansa,” Go said.

Go then reiterated his continuing commitment to the health sector, saying, “More than just establishing centers, this is also about sustaining them and ensuring they are equipped to provide the highest standard of care.”

“This is where our focus lies, and we hope the government will continue to work tirelessly to achieve these goals,” he added.

The President announced the establishment of these centers, a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to health and well-being.

“Noong August 24, 2023, pinirmahan ko ang Republic Act No. 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Ito’y mga ating specialty centers, specialty hospitals sa iba’t ibang lugar,” the President stated in a video message.

Supported by a substantial allocation of P11.12 billion this year, these centers are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the government to enhance the health and well-being of Filipinos, with Go continuously supporting this transformative initiative.