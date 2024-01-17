Romualdez, 2 other lawmakers file resolution to probe Palawan’s power woes

In response to the mounting power crisis in Palawan and the reported surge in electricity rates, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, along with Palawan Reps. Jose Chaves Alvarez and Edgardo L. Salvame, filed House Resolution 1544, urging the House Committee on Energy to conduct an inquiry to address the challenges faced by the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

“It has always been the responsibility of the State to provide the people with reliable, secure, and affordable power sources. And what is happening in Palawan involving high power rates, low energization levels and inefficient power distribution, Congress needs to intervene,” Romualdez said on Wednesday.

“The dire situation in Palawan dampens our enthusiasm over the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide the people with low power rates and increase energization targets nationwide by 95 percent in 2025. I hope that with this probe, we can find a solution for all stakeholders in Palawan, especially our citizens,” he added.

The power crisis in Palawan escalated when, in November of the previous year, PALECO entered into an Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with Delta P, Inc. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) mandated the cessation of PALECO’s Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Delta in alignment with a Supreme Court ruling.

The EPSA has a non-extendable life of only one year and is set to expire in October of this year.

The EPSA has seen a rise in energy rates, contested by PALECO, citing Department of Energy (DOE) Circular 2023-06-0021. PALECO argues that, as a Small Power Utility Group (SPUG), they are entitled to subsidies under the EPIRA Act of 2001, contrary to the DOE circular.

Romualdez said all of these contentions would be clarified once the House Committee on Energy commences its hearings on the resolution.

“What is important is that we address all matters at the soonest possible time to unburden Palaweños of the power woes of PALECO. It’s not their fault, but they are the ones suffering from the high electricity bills,” Romualdez said.

As for PALECO, the House leader said they would do everything in their power to aid the cooperative in its current situation.

PALECO is grappling with poor performance indicators, including the lowest collection efficiency (91 percent) and the highest non-momentary power interruptions in Region IV-B during second quarter of 2023.

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) also assessed PALECO with the lowest energization level at 73.67 percent, contradicting a Palace directive for increased energization to 95 percent nationwide by 2025.

“We will also look for ways to help PALECO address its shortcomings and reduce its deficiencies. The sooner we resolve its problems, the sooner we get Palaweños out of this dire situation. As I have said, we aim to help all stakeholders in Palawan, and that includes PALECO,” he added.