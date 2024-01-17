Rep. Dalipe says Senate’s Charter change push ‘vindicates’ House, but Rep. Barbers airs caution  

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe on Wednesday said the Senate’s move to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution is a “vindication” for the lower chamber, which has fought long and hard to push for. But Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers urged caution when it comes to the Senate’s proposed changes to the Charter.

The Senate’s willingness to engage in constitutional changes validates the House’s stance over the 37-year-long struggle for constitutional reforms, according to Dalipe.

He emphasized that the leadership of House Speaker Ferdinand G. Romualdez’s unwavering commitment to economic reforms through Charter change has now been acknowledged by the Senate.

“This marks the first time the Senate has agreed to amend the Constitution, vindicating the House’s 37-year-long pursuit of constitutional reforms. It also reaffirms our position under Speaker Romualdez that constitutional amendments are essential to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving global economy,” said Dalipe.

Dalipe said the House leadership would closely monitor Senate developments. As per Speaker Romualdez’s instructions, they will support Resolution of Both Houses 6, authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

RBH 6 proposes amendments to Articles XII, XIV, and XVI of the 1987 Constitution, allowing Congress to legislate laws removing equity restrictions on certain industries. This move aims to address the alleged constitutional infirmity of Republic Act 11659, amending the Public Services Act to permit 100 percent foreign ownership in certain public services.

“The Speaker is happy that the Senate has finally recognized the need for constitutional amendments. We’ve tirelessly worked for economic reforms through Charter change, but this has been consistently opposed by the Senate. Now, it can be said that we were right all along,” stated Dalipe.

Dalipe emphasized that Speaker Romualdez’s courage and persistence in advocating for amending the 1987 Constitution have paid off with the Senate’s decision to support charter change through RBH 6.

Caution

However, Barbers aired his caution regarding the Senate proposal on Charter amendments.

He called on his colleagues in the House to carefully study the proposal, emphasizing potential confusion about the mode of amending or revising the charter under RBH 6.

“The crux of this entire brouhaha is the mode of amendment or revision. Section 1 paragraph 1 of Article 17 of the Charter expressly states, ‘3/4 of all members of Congress.’ Where will RBH 6 fall then? This is precisely the problem that the People’s Initiative [PI] intends to fix and clarify first. There is no other amendment mentioned in the PI. Once this is clear, only then can Congress proceed with further amendments,” Barbers said.

Barbers cautioned against hastily considering RBH 6, highlighting the potential legal challenges that may arise.

He suggested a thorough examination before jumping into the constitutional amendment fray, while advocating for the continuation of PI to gauge the sentiments of the sovereign people.

“Should we go ahead and consider RBH 6 and grant, for the sake of argument, that it passes, the method used by Congress in passing it may be questioned in the Supreme Court and may therefore put to waste all the resources and time spent on it? It is therefore my suggestion to my colleagues to study this well before jumping into the fray. In the meantime, let the PI continue so we can see and hear the sentiments of our sovereign people,” Barbers said.