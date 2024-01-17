Recto leads 171 appointees awaiting CA confirmation

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto leads some 171 presidential appointees anticipating confirmation hearings when Congress reconvenes on January 22, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Commission on Appointments (CA) Assistant Minority Leader and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said that the CA has received Recto’s appointment papers, along with nomination papers for two ambassadors and promotion papers for senior military officers.

“The CA has already received the appointment papers of Secretary Recto, along with the nomination papers of two ambassadors and the promotion papers of 168 senior military officers,” said Pimentel.

According to Pimentel, Flerida Ann Camille Mayo has been nominated as the Philippine ambassador to Cambodia, while Edgar Tomas Auxilian has been chosen as the Philippine ambassador to Papua New Guinea, with concurrent jurisdiction over Kiribati and the Solomon Islands.

Pimentel said the latest batch of senior military officers awaiting their confirmation hearings is led by four Philippine Army major generals: Leodevic Guinid, Allan Hambala, Edmund Peralta, and Ramon Zagala II.

“We also have 13 brigadier generals from the Philippine Army, three commodores from the Philippine Navy, and 148 colonels from the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force pending confirmation,” Pimentel said.

The lawmaker encouraged the public to submit any relevant information, written reports, or sworn or notarized complaints or oppositions to the appointees to the CA Secretariat.

The Constitution empowers the 25-member CA to scrutinize the competence, fitness, and integrity of key presidential appointees and to approve or disapprove any of them.

The commission is composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate President as the ex officio presiding officer.