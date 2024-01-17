Pinoys cautioned on rise of scammers engaged in travel-related online fraud

AS tour-related online scams continue, the traveling public are reminded to take extra caution when making flight and hotel reservations online, especially from suspicious booking agents.

Based on data of the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), web frauds related to travel have grown by 16 times from 51-recorded cases in 2021 to 842 in 2023.

Almost half of the victims lost their money after buying discounted flights and accommodation from scammers, reaching at least P13.2 million last year alone.

The PNP categorizes travel frauds into two. First is the “fakebooking”, wherein scammers rob a traveler’s personal information.

The second refers to those who fell victim to scammers or illegitimate online travel agents. In most cases, they were asked to pay in partial or full to avail of a bogus discount, only to find out that they have been swindled.

“They must go to a legitimate site. It can be a legitimate page or application [app], so at least, we can determine if there is something suspicious in their communication. We shall know who is at fault because we will be able to monitor the transaction when they use legitimate applications or websites. This means, they have security because these are legitimate and these are regulated, so their transactions are secured,” PNP-ACG Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jay Guillermo said in mix Filipino and English.

Amid the rise of online travel bookings and further sophistication of fraudsters, airasia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) gives some prevention tips as follows.

Before making a booking of anything, do a research. Do not give any personal information, identification document, financial details and payment until guaranteed of dealing with a legal platform, agency or seller.

Be wary of offers that are too good to be true. A price that is hugely lower than published rates would likely turn up to be a scam.

Watch out for red flags. Check for grammatical errors, typographical mistakes or awkward phrasing in posts or messages.

Make a purchase or reservation directly through a downloadable travel app. The safest way to avoid frauds is to always book flights and accommodations directly through the airasia Superapp platform that is available on iOS and Android phones.

According to Rowena Rivera, airasia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) head of travel for the Philippines, it is secure and credible to protect one’s personal identification.

“airasia Superapp observes the highest standards in handling data, safety and security. It uses data encryption to safeguard user’s information. Legitimate platforms like airasia Superapp provide clear booking confirmations and transaction details. It even offers discounts every month that app users and subscribers can use to save on their flight and hotel bookings,” she said.

“Travel has to be fun and memorable, and not stressful. We want to help avoid scams to protect every traveler,” she stressed.