PHL, UK forge framework deal on defense cooperation

THE Philippines and the United Kingdom have signed an umbrella defense agreement that serves as a framework for future defense and military cooperation activities between the two countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation was signed in London last January 11.

The agreement was signed by Philippine Ambassador to London Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. and UK Minister of State for Defence, The Earl of Minto, Timothy Minto.

“The MOU is aimed at providing a framework for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, including on defense and military education, training and capacity building, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, armaments and military equipment, and research and technology,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA did not provide additional details on the MOU.

In 2021, the UK decided to “tilt” its defense policy towards the Indo-Pacific, and develop alliances in the region bilaterally and multilaterally. In August 2023, then UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo signed a Statement of Intent for Enhanced Partnership to boost cooperation on maritime security, renewable energy and trade.

The UK assigned a defense attache to the Philippines in 2022, as well as deployed its offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey during the Philippines-US Exercise “Sama-Sama” last year.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier said it hopes to hold joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the UK, and other allied countries, this year.

Ambassador Locsin and The Earl of Minto hailed the signing of the MOU as an opportunity to further develop defense cooperation between the two countries.